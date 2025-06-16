UK artist Yungblud isn’t just planning to tour Australia soon – he wants to bring a whole new event.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of this week’s release of his fourth studio album, IDOLS, the Doncaster-born songwriter said there are “massive plans” for an Australian tour, but his hope is to bring his event, Bludfest, down under.

Launched in the UK last year, Yungblud created the festival in an attempt to make music “more accessible”, with ticket prices capped at £49.50 ($AU103).

As well as a headlining performance from Yungblud, the debut event featured sets from the likes of Lil Yachty, Lola Young, Landon Barker and Nessa Barrett. It is set to return to Milton Keynes Bowl this weekend with confirmed acts including Australia’s Chase Atlantic and Peach PRC, as well as Denzel Curry, Blackbear and JXDN.

“There’s a tour in the works because we’re doing a world tour [for the album]. Obviously we’re going to America, and Europe, and the UK, but after that we definitely have plans to come to Australia,” Yungblud said.

It comes as Australian festivalgoers have been dealt several blows already this year, with major events like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo being axed, which the 27-year-old singer is well aware of.

“I know the Australian festival market has been struggling, so I really want to try my best to implement a new idea with Bludfest because it worked in the UK. We’re already talking about taking it to Paris and Prague and Latin America,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to rally everyone… I think that’d be really cool.”

Yungblud introduced IDOLS with a nearly 10-minute epic song, “Hello Heaven, Hello.” He called it “the opening statement” to his new LP. “It’s a journey of self-reclamation, a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before, and a hello to the future and where I’m going,” Yungblud noted. “It sets the precedent for what this album is.”

Yungblud’s third album, Yungblud, arrived in 2022. Rollng Stone called the 12-track LP a “whirlwind listen, fusing together building blocks of various rock subgenres — mostly Britpop’s hip-shaking carnality and emo’s on-the-brink wails — then spit-shining them a bit before adding confessional lyrics.”