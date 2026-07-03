Yungblud has shared a vulnerable BLUDFEST moment and opened up about how the online disbelief around his career has affected him.

The UK artist posted footage from BLUDFEST in Czechia, where he became emotional while speaking to the crowd about feeling disconnected, overwhelmed and grateful for the community around him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

In the clip, Yungblud thanks fans for making him feel like he belongs somewhere, telling the crowd that seeing their faces and eyes reminds him he has a place to feel safe from the outside world.

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The caption went deeper. Yungblud wrote that he had debated whether to post the clip because he did not want it to feel like it had been shared for clicks, but decided to put it up because the moment was genuine.

He said he had been “really struggling” recently and described the onstage moment as his body releasing emotion from the past year that he had not yet been able to process.

Fans then noticed a key detail in a pinned comment continuing the caption: Yungblud directly quoted a recent Blunt Magazine headline about the “industry plant” discourse, “Yungblud Isn’t An Industry Plant — The Internet Just Missed The Grind”, part of The Blunt Truth, its evidence-led series for reviewing viral culture claims and internet pile-ons.

“This made me feel happy,” Yungblud wrote of the article, before explaining that when millions of people suddenly notice an artist without knowing the years that came before, the rise can appear unbelievable or inauthentic.

That is the heart of the current argument around Yungblud. Critics have long thrown the “industry plant” label at him because of his theatrical image, early industry access, label backing and big-name co-signs. But the phrase is often used loosely online, and it does not simply mean “artist with a team”.

The Blunt piece argued that Yungblud is industry-backed, not an industry plant: an artist with visible support, public credits, touring history and fan-building behind him, rather than a secretly manufactured act being falsely sold as DIY.

Yungblud’s BLUDFEST post appeared to show how much that distinction matters to him. He wrote that the hate and disbelief from strangers online, as well as from “bitter musicians”, had weighed on his heart while he tried to build something rooted in love and community.

He also connected the moment to BLUDFEST itself, describing the festival as something built by the community. He wrote that the journey began almost 10 years ago in a 100-capacity venue upstairs in Amsterdam and had now reached 20,000 people in a field in Czechia.

“I think the most beautiful thing about this festival is that WE built it,” he wrote. “This place is a house that is ours.”

Whatever side of the Yungblud debate people sit on, the post makes one thing clear: the discourse has not just been happening around him. It has reached him.

Industry-backed? Yes. Industry plant? No.