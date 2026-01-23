Just days after completing his Australian headline tour, Yungblud has climbed to the top of the ARIA chart with his 2025-released album, IDOLS.

Originally released in June last year, the UK songwriter’s record originally peaked at No. 4 on the Albums list, before the excitement of his local run saw IDOLS reach No. 12 last week.

IDOLS is Yungblud’s second chart-topper: his self-titled album spent one week at No.1 in 2022.

Yungblud has dethroned Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving down to No. 2 on the chart, which stayed on top for seven non-consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, US popstar Madison Beer has landed at No. 3 with her her third studio album, Locket.

Other debuts on the Albums chart this week include A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb (No. 5), Enhypen’s The Sin: Vanish EP (No. 15) and UK legend Robbie Williams’ Britpop (No. 22).

The highest local debut this week comes from Brisbane’s DZ Deathrays with their seventh album, Easing Out Of Control, landing at No. 44 and No. 5 on the Australian Albums Chart.

Over on the Singles chart, Dean’s “Man I Need” keeps the crown for a tenth straight week and is now the longest running No. 1 single by a solo English female artist since Sandi Thom’s “I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair)” which also spent 10 weeks in 2006.

Fellow UK artist Raye’s “Where Is My Husband!” hits a new peak, up from No. 6 to No. 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Yungblud – Idols Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Madison Beer – Locket Soundtrack – Kpop Demon Hunters (From the Netflix Film) A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” Raye – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Djo – “End Of Beginning” REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna – “Golden”

Top 5 On Replay Albums

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Noah Kahan – Stick Season Olivia Rodrigo – Sour SZA – SOS Lady Gaga – The Fame

Top 5 On Replay Singles

Djo – “End of Beginning” Zara Larsson – “Lush Life” Fleetwood Mac – “Dreams” Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris” Olivia Dean – “The Hardest Part”

Top 5 New Music Chart Singles

Dave, Tems – “Raindance” Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” HAVEN. & Kaitlin Aragon – “I Run” Taylor Swift – “Opalite” Sienna Spiro – “Die On This Hill”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

The Kid LAROI – BEFORE I FORGET Royel Otis – hickey Tame Impala – Deadbeat Ocean Alley – Love Balloon DZ Deathrays – Easing Out Of Control

Top 5 Australian Artist Singles

Tame Impala – “Dracula” Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us” The Kid LAROI Feat. Lithe – “RATHER BE” Keli Holiday – “Dancing2” The Kid LAROI – “A COLD PLAY”

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums

Tame Impala – Currents Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition) INXS – Kick The Kid LAROI – The First Time John Farnham – Greatest Hits

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles

Crowded House – “Don’t Dream It’s Over” Vance Joy – “Riptide” Empire of the Sun – “Walking on a Dream” The Temper Trap – “Sweet Disposition” Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”

Top 5 Vinyl Albums