Yungblud has revealed that he nearly scrapped his fourth album, IDOLS, after outside voices tried to steer him off course.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the UK artist – real name Dominic Harrison – says he started writing IDOLS in January 2021, right after his second album, Weird, snagged his first UK #1. But as commercial pressures mounted, the record got shelved.

“Everyone had an opinion about what Yungblud should be and what Yungblud should do next,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “I think you can tell when music is trying to be commercially successful because it’s shorter, it’s hookier, it’s a little bit more vapid. It’s a little bit easier to eat, you know what I mean? That was never my idea.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the now 27-year-old admitted, “I let go of the reins a little bit” and shifted his focus to his 2022 self-titled album. Though it topped charts worldwide, Harrison admits, “It wasn’t what was true to me.”

“When you’re going in with songwriters, you have seven people a week telling you where you should go next,” he said. “So as much as there were great songs on the album, and I loved that album, it did really well, I always will tell the truth. On that album, the first iteration of Yungblud was over.”

The turning point came last year at Bludfest, the festival he founded to make live music more accessible. “I went away and I really was like, ‘It’s time to finish the album. It’s time to finish IDOLS,’” he said.

Unlike before, IDOLS was crafted solely with long-time collaborator Matt Schwartz. “When you make an album from your heart and not from your head, the opinions don’t matter because it came from within me and I made this for me,” he said.

Yungblud’s IDOLS is out now.