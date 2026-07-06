Yungblud has been supported by the industry after facing accusations of being an industry plant.

The English artist was overcome with emotion while closing his own Bludfest in Czechia last week. Speaking to the 20,000-strong crowd, Yungblud fought back tears as he admitted to feeling “disconnected from everything”; looking out at the adoring crowd, however, made him realise that he felt “safe from the outside world.”

Following the moment, Yungblud shared a clip to Instagram, explaining that he initially felt hesitant to be so transparent about the reality of being an artist “in this day and age.”

“In the past 10 years I’ve been on a million different journeys tried a million different sounds trying to figure out who I am or what I can mean to the world everyday whilst the world shouts back,” he wrote.

“The amount of hate and disbelief around me from strangers on the Internet or bitter musicians really weighs on my heart as all I’ve been trying to do for the past 10 years is spread love, build something I believe in and unify people in a safe space.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

Yungblud also referred to a recent article by Blunt that pushed back on the online discourse that called him an “industry plant,” claiming that he felt validated by the post.

Industry figures quickly supported Yungblud in the comments.

“I stood side stage at BTTB and watched you breathe rarified air the way you elevated Changes,” Anthrax co-founder and guitarist Scott Ian wrote. “You’ve earned it all Dom. Cheers brother.”

“Rooting for you,” SZA wrote, while Lauren Jauregui added, “I feel u.”

“No one gets out of this life unscathed,” actor Alyssa Milano commented. “I appreciate you allowing us into your heart. I think this vulnerability will make a difference in people’s lives. Rooting and praying for you. Keep swimming and we will be there cheering you on.”