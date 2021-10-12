Yungblud has revealed he will be instating gender-neutral facilities at all venues of his current UK tour.

Yungblud is currently on the road in support of his ‘Life On Mars’ UK Tour. Ahead of his sold-out show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy, the Doncaster musician took to Twitter to elaborate on his decision to introduce gender-neutral facilities at his shows.

“It was really important to me that there would be gender-neutral facilities on this tour,” Yungblud began. “I know how hard it is for non-binary people at gigs sometimes, like going to the toilet and stuff, so that’s happening.”

The musician went on slam the O2 Academy in Newcastle, claiming that the venue does not want to comply. “Get out the dark ages! What the fuck?” he said.

Elsewhere in the video Yungblud is scene unveiling a presumably DIY sign reading “Gender Neutral Toilets”.

“So excited to be in Newcastle,” he said. “If the council have got a fucking problem with it, talk to me.”

I WILL TRY MY BEST THAT EVERY YB SHOW TILL THE END OF TIME HAS GENDER NEUTRAL FACILITIES ! ily

I WILL TRY MY BEST THAT EVERY YB SHOW TILL THE END OF TIME HAS GENDER NEUTRAL FACILITIES ! ily

🖤🩸🖤 pic.twitter.com/MDOZABdohE

— YUNGBLUD's a FLEABAG (@yungblud) October 12, 2021

Last month, Yungblud joined Sheffield monoliths Bring Me The Horizon on the final date of their ‘POST HUMAN’ tour for a surprise performance of their collaborative single ‘Obey’.

Performed as the first song of the encore, BMTH frontman ushered in the thunderous performance by commanding the crowd to “open this pit up,” before asking “are you ready to die?” You can check out footage from the performance below.