Despite being one of the most recognizable names in pop punk today, Yungblud has revealed that he still gets star struck and had to take a shot of whiskey to muster up the courage to speak to Mick Jagger.

Yungbud, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, told Billboard News that he downed some liquid courage just seconds before meeting his idol.

“Mick Jagger is everything to me, as a frontman, as an activist, as a rock star, as a sex icon,” he gushed. “When you’re meeting a rock ‘n’ roll star, you can’t be like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I did a shot of whisky, walked in – alright Mick how are you? In my head, I was like ‘What the f**k?'”

However, Yungblud need’nt have been too nervous, considering Mick Jagger praised him during a radio interview back in April.

During the same interview with Billboard News, Yungblud reflected on making the music video for his song ‘The Funeral’ with another one of rock’s royalty; Ozzy Osbourne.

“The song’s pretty rock and roll, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something big. Something strange.’ I’ve known (their daughter) Kelly for a while and I was like, ‘Yo, do you want to be in this video?'” he explained. “She was like, ‘Oh, I’m out of town but mum and dad will do it.’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’ And I met Ozzy and Sharon and it was amazing,” he told the publication.

While YungBlud’s music is predominately pop and pop-punk, the singer – who collaborated with Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly for ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ – explained why he is often influenced by rock music.

“It’s not about a drum kit, it’s not about guitar, it’s not about anything other than freedom and energy, because energy doesn’t lie. Freedom to express, freedom to be yourself, freedom to not conform,” the 25-year-old said.

