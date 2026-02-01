Yungblud has taken home Best Rock Performance at the 2026 Grammys, for his take on the late Ozzy Osbourne’s “Changes”.

This performance took place at ‘Back To The Beginning’, Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show at Villa Park, England in 2025.

“To grow up loving an idol that helps you figure out your identity not only as a musician but also as a man, it’s something that I’m truly grateful for. But then to get to know them and form a relationship with them, honour them at their final show and receive this… we fucking love you Ozzy,” he said while accepting the award on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

“I deeply love this genre. It’s all I’ve ever known. I want to dedicate this to everyone in the guitar shop that I grew up in and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream. Rock music’s fucking coming back. Watch out pop music, I’m gonna fucking get ya!”

Yungblud was joined on stage by Sharon Osbourne, who he thanked for “giving me that moment to show the world what I can do”.

His album, Idols, climbed to the top of the ARIA Chart last month following his Australian headline tour. Released in June last year, it originally peaked at No. 4 on the Albums list, before the excitement of his local run saw it reach No. 12 last week.

He performed the now Grammy-winning cover of “Changes” at his first Australian show in Sydney – watch it here. “This next song I want to fucking dedicate to a dear friend of mine in the sky tonight,” he said. “Put your lights in the air. Make this room really pretty for Mr Ozzy Osbourne.”

In the Best Rock Performance category, he beat Australia’s Amyl and the Sniffers, as well as Linkin Park, Turnstile, and Hayley Williams.

The rising rock star received nominations in 3 categories at this year’s Grammys, for Best Rock Song (“Zombie”), Best Rock Performance (“Changes” Live from Villa Park) and Best Rock Album (Idols).

Turnstile’s Never Enough won Best Rock Album, while their performance of “Birds” took home Best Metal Performance. Nine Inch Nails’ “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” won Best Rock Song.

Check out all of the winners here.