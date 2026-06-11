Zac Brown is performing at the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event — and don’t expect him to apologise about it.

The US country star has defended his decision to perform at the upcoming event, which will be held at the White House in Washington, D.C. Before the UFC fighters battle it out, Brown will sing the US national anthem.

After being met with condemnation for performing at the event, Brown responded during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (as per Rolling Stone) by insisting his decision to perform is to do with “patriotism” rather than “politics.”

“Man, I’m there for the troops, man. I’m there to honour America,” Brown said, noting that “8,000 active service members” will be in attendance at the event.

“This is patriotism, not politics for me. I mean, fuck all the division. I don’t believe in that. I love this country. I love all the people that have sacrificed so that I can live my American dream and that everyone that lives here gets a chance to do that if they work hard and make the right decisions. So it doesn’t have a place in politics for me.”

Brown also insisted that UFC is his “favourite sport,” adding: “I’m honoured that Dana [White’s] given me the opportunity to do this. We’re going to be playing after the weigh-ins for the concert on Saturday and then getting to do the anthem for this with the Marine Band is going to be sick.”

Brown continued: “I’m so excited for this weekend. And it’s history, man, getting to be part of American history, man. Having the first sporting event that’s on the lawn of the White House. I mean, it’s an honour.”

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UFC Freedom 250 will take place on June 14th, featuring fights between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje and another between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.