Zach Bryan has linked up with Kings of Leon – who have been opening on his recent run of shows – for a brand new track called “Bowery”.

The collab comes with a behind-the-scenes video of Bryan and the Followill crew in the studio. Bryan takes the first verse and chorus, Caleb Followill jumps in for the second, and the two join forces for a final singalong. “You picked the wrong one / If you’re in it for the long run / ‘Cause I got the passion / But I don’t give it away,” they belt, telling the story of a girl sitting in a Bowery bar.

“Honour of my life,” Bryan said of working with the “Sex on Fire” hitmakers when he teased the track earlier this week on socials.

The pairing’s already had some memorable moments onstage, too, like when they were joined by Bruce Springsteen for a cover of “Atlantic City” during Bryan’s show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

There’s just one more date left with both acts on the same bill – August 15th at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park – before Bryan heads off for a string of Midwest stadium shows and Kings of Leon jet to Europe. The band will be back in the US later this year for the Ohana and Pilgrimage festivals.

Bryan’s been on a serious creative streak lately, also dropping fresh tunes like “Streets of London”, “Song for You”, “River Washed Hair”, and “Madeline” with Gabriella Rose, all in the past month.

You can check out the video below: