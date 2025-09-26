Zara Larsson loves Australia, pass it on.

Sweden’s pop superstar is bound for these shores next year, when she’ll act as OneRepublic’s special guest in February.

Ahead of that visit, Larsson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ about her love of the country. She first came here for several promo junkets following the success of her 2015 hit “Lush Life” in Australia and New Zealand.

“I feel like, especially a few years back, when I first started travelling around making music, Australia was one of the first places that really welcomed me with my music,” Larsson said. “So I’ve always thought, ‘I’ll be back very soon…’ And now it’s really about time.”

Currently on a North American tour with Canadian star Tate McRae, Larsson said that she’ll be prepared for her Australian shows. “Hopefully by next year, I’ll be very ready and set and have it in my body and it’ll flow really nicely,” she said.

Larsson, however, also said she’s got more work to do before she’s ready for her own headline run Down Under. “[…] let’s get some more hits down and then I can also come back as a superstar for my shows,” she added.

Larsson today released new album Midnight Sun, the swift follow-up to last year’s fourth studio album Venus.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“I wrote the whole thing for the first time – I didn’t do that with my other projects,” she told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“I feel like it’s a lot more personal. I’m speaking more candidly about how I feel right now, what my thoughts are, where my head’s at, how I’m feeling about being a girl, being in the industry, speaking of my friends, travelling… Because also the older you get — at least the older I get — the more I think about where I’m from and how I grew up. Now I’ve kind of entered an age where I can be nostalgic about my childhood.”

Zara Larsson’s Midnight Sun is out now.