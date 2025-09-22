Zayn is the latest big-name artist heading to las Vegas.

The former One Direction member has announced his own Vegas residency (as per Rolling Stone), set to take place in early 2026. Zayn will play seven shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM throughout January, with the 5,000-capacity venue becoming his home between January 20th-31st.

Zayn’s Vegas residency will follow his debut solo headline tour, which marked his return to the live circuit for the first time since departing 1D in 2015. Zayn famously cited anxiety issues as the main reason for him not performing live so much — there’s no better place for exposure therapy for this than the bright lights of Vegas.

Zayn’s Vegas residency setlist is set to span all four of his albums: Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls, Nobody Is Listening, and Room Under the Stairs.

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 26th at 12pm PST. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 24th at 12pm PST.

Zayn sounded appreciative following the conclusion of his most recent solo tour, taking to social media to express his happiness at the experience.

“That’s a wrap for my first ever solo tour across the UK & US,” he wrote on Instagram in February. “To every single zquad, my friends and family, to my whole team… Thank you for believing in me, being patient, and for the unwavering amount of love and support you’ve given me throughout the years. We got there! Big Love.”

Zayn will follow the likes of Dolly Parton in hosting residency in Sin City.

Earlier this year, the country legend confirmed she’d make her triumphant return to Vegas this December, marking her first performances in the city since 1993.

Parton will play a limited engagement of six shows at the 4,100-seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace from December 4th through December 13th.

In a statement about her return to the entertainment capital, Parton shared, “I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there.”

Despite her recent absence, the singer is certainly no stranger to Vegas, having performed nearly two dozen shows at the Riviera Hotel in the early 1980s and four concerts at the Mirage in 1993.