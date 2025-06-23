Dolly Parton is set to make a triumphant return to Las Vegas this December, marking her first performances in the city since 1993.

As per Rolling Stone, the country music legend has announced a limited engagement of six shows at the 4,100-seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace from December 4th through December 13th.

This mini-residency will coincide with National Finals Rodeo, a 10-day event where professional riders compete for the National Rodeo Champion title, creating a perfect backdrop for Parton’s return to the Las Vegas stage.

Fans can expect a setlist packed with Parton classics, including “Jolene” (recently covered by Beyoncé), “9 to 5”, and “I Will Always Love You”. For dedicated followers willing to splurge, VIP packages will be available that include a personal photo opportunity with the star herself.

In a statement about her return to the entertainment capital, Parton shared, “I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there.”

Despite her recent absence, the singer is certainly no stranger to Las Vegas, having performed nearly two dozen shows at the Riviera Hotel in the early 1980s and four concerts at the Mirage in 1993.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has established itself as a premier venue for music legends, having hosted residencies by Adele, Shania Twain, Usher, Elton John, and Cher in recent years.

Parton joins an impressive lineup of artists performing in Las Vegas this year. Garth Brooks, Maroon 5, and Kelly Clarkson will each be undertaking residencies, whilst the Eagles, Kenny Chesney, and Backstreet Boys are set to perform at the Sphere.

The announcement comes during what has been both a challenging and productive time for the singer. In March, Parton’s husband Carl Dean passed away, yet the resilient performer has continued her creative endeavours.

Dolly: A True Original Musical, a theatrical production based on her life featuring new material written by Parton, is scheduled to open in Nashville next month.

Jennifer Aniston is also developing a remake of the classic film 9 to 5, although Parton has indicated she won’t be participating alongside her former co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The country star recently explained her decision, saying, “But I think a lot of it is that, you know, we’re all older now. We’re not gonna look that good on the big screen. All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people… so I don’t know.”