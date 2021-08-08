In a shockingly candid interview, Exodus lead singer Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza has revealed that he and Rick Hunolt [former Exodus member] bought meth off Lemmy while on tour together.

“Me and Rick bought crank [slang word for methamphetamine] off of Lemmy… We were at the venue ’cause we had the soundcheck. And you guys went back. But me and Rick stayed there, and Lemmy was in his dressing room,” Souza said during an episode of Zetro’s Toxic Vault.

“So I walk up to him, ‘Lemmy, hey, bro, you think you can sell me and Rick some of your whizz?’ ‘Cause they called it whizz. And he’s all, [imitates Lemmy’s voice] ‘I didn’t know you guys did this stuff. I thought you did that cocaine shit,” Souza continued.

“And I was like, ‘No. We like crank. We like to get wired.’ He fucking pulls out this… He’s got it in his jacket – in a patch. He had this patch that was there, and then [he would pull it back], and it was right there.

“And I’m, like, ‘You brought that in?’ ‘Cause back then you didn’t carry. It was the ’80s. You didn’t fucking transport shit. If you got caught with anything, you were in trouble, especially in South America. And so he gives it to us.”

Lemmy’s involvement with illegal substances was a matter he publically acknowledged on numerous occasions. In the same interview, Souza shared that Lemmy spoke about his use of speed.

“Lemmy tells me, he goes, ‘You know, when you’re on speed, you’re 80% smarter going up, but you’re 80% dumber when you’re coming down.’

“We just sat there drinking Jack. And so, me and Rick, we snorted it. He [Lemmy] took a spoonful and he put it in his mouth. And I went, like [makes puking sound]. I wanted to puke…

“And we sat there for five hours in Motorhead’s dressing room – me, Rick, and Lemmy, drinking Jack and doing crank.

“[It was] not the first day [of the tour]; it was the second day. And I was telling everybody, ”Til the day I die, I’m gonna be telling this fucking story to my grandkids.’

“And I’m telling this fucking story now. Lemmy’s gone. And I even said that – ‘I’ll be telling this story way after Lemmy’s gone.’ And I tell the story.

“And it’s just, like, oh, man, it was the time… It was the early ’90s. It was still on. The game was still on, bro.”

Lemmy was a rock icon and the frontman of Motörhead. He died in 2015 following a short battle with cancer. He was age 70.

“There is no easy way to say this… our mighty, noble friend Lemmy passed away today after a short battle with an extremely aggressive cancer,” wrote his bandmates in a statement posted to Facebook at the time.

“He had learnt of the disease on December 26th, and was at home, sitting in front of his favorite video game from the Rainbow which had recently made it’s way down the street, with his family.”

