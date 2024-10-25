Ziggy Alberts has a new album coming in February, and he’ll be taking it on the road with shows in parts of regional Australia in early 2025.

Alberts will be visiting some places for the first time in nearly seven years when he did his massive Laps Around The Sun World Tour in 2018 and 2019.

He’s coming to some of Australia’s most vibrant regional towns in March and April, kicking off at 3 Oceans Winery in Margaret River, WA. From there, he’ll be hitting stages across Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, ACT and Victoria, with stops at iconic venues such as the Tank Arts Centre in Cairns, The Powerhouse in Toowoomba, and the Civic Hall in Ballarat.

Ziggy’s powerful performances have gained widespread acclaim at home and abroad, coming a long way from his humble beginnings busking on the streets of Byron Bay. The New Love World Tour has taken him to new heights internationally – selling out shows across the globe. Each show promises to be a memorable experience; filled with raw emotion, spontaneity, and the heartfelt lyrics that have seen Ziggy Alberts connect with fans and showgoers worldwide.

Alberts’ new album New Love is due out in February, his seventh studio record. It’s already spawned three singles including the title track, “Outlaw,” and “Where Does The Love Go?” which have accured more than 1.2 million streams. He also released his second book of published poetry, sun memos, earlier this year.

ZIGGY ALBERTS 2025 REGIONAL TOUR

Tickets and more information available here

Pre-sale: 9 AM AEDT Monday 28 October – 11:59 PM AEDT Tuesday 29 October

General On-Sale: 10 AM AEDT Wednesday 30 October

Saturday March 13th

Oceans Winery, Margaret River, WA

Thursday March 6th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Saturday March 8

The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

Sunday, March 9th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Thursday, March 13th

Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen NSW

Friday, March 14th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, March 20th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Friday, March 21st

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Wednesday, March 26th

The Cube, Wodonga VIC

Thursday, March 27th

Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Saturday, April 5th

Oak and Anchor Hotel, Port Fairy VIC