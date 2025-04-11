Aussie singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts has dropped a music video for single ‘Feeling Blue’ from his latest album.

Directed by filmmaker Wilzen Crawford, the video features Alberts surfing at Cloudbreak – a hallowed surf break in Fiji – during a rare period of down time between the release and follow up tours of his seventh studio album, New Love, which peaked at #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart.

While being an upbeat track, Alberts described it as “one of the most honest songs I’ve written” and touches on an emotional rut he had found himself in, remedied by a new approach on the album.

“It’s about being really unhappy – and if you didn’t listen to the lyrics carefully, you maybe wouldn’t know, because the song is really upbeat and positibe in every other aspect,” said Alberts. “That contrast really reflects where I was at the time – a paradox of emotions / in the balance of opposites.”

“I was feeling that same balance of opposites that I write about in the song – feeling so out of my depth but then absolutely revelling in the stoke that was out in the water. The video captures the essence of the ultimate surf adventure – which is exactly what it was.”

“I hope it inspires people to book the trips, chase the experiences, and make the most of what this life has to offer.”

The musician was ecstatic to return to touring with the album, previously telling Rolling Stone that he “wrote and produced this album to be played live, so getting to perform these songs and watch them come to life on stage and connect with people has been really special.”

The next stage of his tour will be kick started in Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 3rd and take him across North America, Mexico and Brazil before finishing on a run of European shows, concluding in London on October 23rd.

Watch the music video for Ziggy Albert’s “Feeling Blue” here.