Ziggy Ramo and Miss Blanks took to Instagram Live last night for a two hour conversation on life and other thought provoking topics.

The artists spoke about their experiences in the Australian music industry and how race and gender has played into it. Together they discussed the issues in hip-hop culure, feminism in 2020, what men aren’t doing (but could do) to combat misogyny, hard power vs. soft power, and more.

Miss Blanks talked about where she stands in the current political environment of Australia, and the world. “Bitch, whether I claim it or not, me stepping out the front door is a political statement. That is radical, that is activism at its peak. My brownness, my femininity, my womanhood, my trans-ness,” she said.

The pair also delved into the issues that consume their genre, hip-hop, and are reflective and aware of the culture that surrounds them.

“I make hip-hop, right? We as a culture are birthed from oppression and bringing a voice to oppression, yet within our culture there’s rampant transphobia. We’re so misogynistic, we’re so sexist, we’re so homophobic. I think if we don’t have these conversations within our communities about recognising our privileges within these intersections, then we are part of the problem in speeding up change,” said Ziggy Ramo.

Shortly after the death of George Floyd, Ziggy Ramo released his album, Black Thoughts, which has received major critical acclaim. He performed the album to an empty Sydney Opera House recently.

While we haven’t seen any new music from Miss Blanks since ‘Tommy’ in 2019, she is working on raising money for gender affirmation surgery and is $10,000 away from her goal. You can donate to her GoFundMe here.

This engaging and insightful conversation is definitely worth sitting down and having a listen to.

Check out Part 1 of Ziggy Ramo and Miss Blanks’ conversation on IGTV:

Check out Part 2 of the conversation on IGTV: