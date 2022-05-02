In the world of talk shows, no one is doing it like Ziwe right now. Sean Evans and Hot Ones have incisive questions and tasty wings but in terms of holding guests to account, no matter how uncomfortable it gets, Ziwe is at the top.

In the debut episode of season two of her self-titled talk show, Charlamagne tha God was given an absolute grilling. You’d think a veteran radio host would be up to the task but Charlamagne appeared to wilt under the pressure.

Without skirting the issue, Ziwe asked Charlamagne, “Why do you hate Black women?” This is a man who once sat down for an interview titled Does Charlamagne tha God Hate Black Women after all. He’s consistently faced criticism for allegedly taking cheap shots at some of his Black women guests on The Breakfast Club. As Ziwe pointed out, that included his actual co-host Angela Yee.

She also pointed out that the radio host had been embroiled in several “beefs” with prominent Black women over the years, naming artists like Monique and Azealia Banks. “Beef’s a strong word,” Charlamagne replied.

“You’ve maligned Black women,” Ziwe continued. “So, why do you hate Black women exactly?” That prompted Charlamagne to insist he “loves Black women,” but conceded he could see how people could come to that conclusion based on the “three or four times” he’s had altercations with Black women in the past.

After showing footage of Charlamagne’s previous run-ins with Black women, Ziwe asked him to pledge to donate 100% of his salary to Black women reparations. Declining to do this, Charlamagne stated he will help Black women make a lot of money. “I do it now,” he said, also mentioning the fact he has four daughters and is married to a Black woman.

You can check out Charlamagne’s appearance below. Guests on episode two of Ziwe include Chet ‘White Boy Summer’ Hanks, so expect the toe-curling interviews to continue.