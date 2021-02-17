Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Zuckerberg has spat the dummy and blocked all news in Australia. There’s no doubt that Tone Deaf will feel some effect here, however, this is a bigger kick in the teeth is for Australian artists and promoters.

For decades, Mark Zuckerberg and the big tech oligarchs have dictated the news we consume in the shadows. This move has brought their authoritarian power over journalism to the forefront.

Artists and promoters rely on us to tell their stories and market their tours, right now, a big way we share data and results with artists and promoters is via Facebook. Now, Facebook has robbed artists of being able to distribute the stories about them, and market that content to their fans.

We saw this coming

We started preparing for this day in 2020. When the industry whispers turned to stern threats we launched The Brag Observer, our newsletter network.

We launched with newsletter categories for fans of Indie Rock, Hip Hop, Live Music, Comedy, Gaming, Food & Drink, Vegan, Travel, and much more. We’re still growing our list of categories via a fan-voted system where our fans have been requesting newsletters based on what they love.

This platform has grown to 300,000 fans who get all the latest stories about tours, festivals and artists right to their inboxes.

This allows us to continue to the work we do with artists and promoters, and also allows fans to not miss anything, or only see what Zuckerberg will let them.

The Brag Media’s publications like Tone Deaf, Rolling Stone Australia, Variety, The Industry Observer and Don’t Bore Us all distribute their content via The Brag Observer.

If you want to continue to support Australian music, and Australian music journalism, please join a Brag Observer newsletter.

:: Click here to join The Brag Observer now.