ZZ Top is heading Down Under in 2025.

The legendary rockers have announced their “Elevation Tour” will hit Australia and New Zealand in April and May, with shows lined up in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, and Wellington.

Joining them as special guests are blues-rock icons George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, December 9th, at 1pm local time. Mastercard holders can access presale tickets from Wednesday, December 4th, at 12pm through Friday, December 6th, at 1pm. For more information head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

ZZ Top, famously known as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas”, has been delivering their signature blend of rock, blues, and boogie for over 50 years. Tracks like “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs”, and “Gimme All Your Lovin’” have cemented their place in rock history, while their unmistakable look—long beards, hot rods, and spinning guitars—has made them cultural icons.

The current lineup of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis has performed to millions across four continents. Along the way, they’ve sold millions of albums, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and even earned recognition as official Heroes of the State of Texas. Their legacy as one of rock’s most enduring acts speaks for itself.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers bring their own brand of high-energy blues-rock to the tour. Since their debut in 1976, they’ve sold over 15 million albums and played more than 8,000 live shows. With hits like “Bad to the Bone”, “I Drink Alone”, and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, they’ve remained a powerhouse on stage and a key influence in blues-based rock.

ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers are also touring Australia as part of Red Hot Summer 2025.

ZZ Top Australia & New Zealand 2025 Tour

With special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Presented by Live Nation

Mastercard Pre-Sale: Wednesday, December 4th at 12 pm (local time)

Live Nation Pre-Sale: Friday, December 6th at 12pm (local time)

General tickets on sale Monday, December 9th at 1pm (local time)

For more information head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Tuesday, April 29th

AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, May 1st

Langley Park, Perth, WA

Wednesday, May 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, May 13th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 17th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, May 18th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ