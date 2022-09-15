A pair of podcasts have just put up a $100K reward for information connected to the death of Tupac Shakur.

The 1996 murder case of Tupac Shakur is still technically a cold case despite multiple people coming forward over 20 years ago, giving details on who murdered Tupac. Two podcasts have just put forward a $50,000 reward for information that leads to a direct conviction of the murderer of Tupac.

The two podcasts in question The Problem Solver and Action Junkeez Podcast are clearly using Tupac’s murder as a PR stunt to get people to come to their podcast. In the clip provided below, you can see that the host of The Problem Solver podcast asks the host of the Action Junkeez Podcast if they would like to match the donation.

The Action Junkeez host quickly says, “Sure, we’ll match it,” in a flippant manner and without a second thought. That’s because the whole point is that they’ll never have to pay the $50,000. They believe that the likelihood of someone actually coming forward with information that would result in a conviction is so low that they can put any amount of money on the line without having to pay the reward.

Given this viewpoint of their “reward” incentive, their actions are an attempt to use Tupac Shakur’s death to bring eyes to their podcast.

Tupac was shot on September 7th, 1996 at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand earlier in the night.

More than 20 years ago Duane “Keffe D” Davis reportedly confessed to playing a part in Tupac’s murder to the Los Angeles Police Department but was never arrested.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN