Ed Sheeran’s Australian tour dates have already expanded by three shows due to overwhelming demand on pre-sales.

Tickets for the Mathematics tour will be on sale to the general public tomorrow, but promoters have already added extra shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to cope with demand.

The three additional shows take the tour to ten dates across Australia and Aotearoa.

Sheeran will now perform in Brisbane on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th February, Sydney Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February, and Melbourne Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd March.

The ‘Bad Habits’ singer has previously revealed he plans to bring his baby daughter on tour.

“I’m fortunate enough to be in a stage where it’s weekends. We play Friday Saturday Sunday at stadiums in towns where we will just live in a hotel for the week,” he told Carrie and Tommy.

“So it’s actually very child friendly. She’s super portable, she’s not anywhere near the age where she needs to go to school, and she’s going to be good.”

Sheeran will perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on this tour, his first in Australia since 2018.

The MCG will also host the memorial service for Sheeran’s friend, cricketing legend Shane Warne next week.

Sheeran is expected to send a video message to be played at the event, as is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Performing a solo show at the MCG has been on Sheeran’s bucket list for some time, but it was also the late Michael Gudinski’s goal, he revealed on The Project last week.

“I have obviously always wanted to play there, but it was more of a Michael Gudinski, like, ‘You have to play the MCG,'” he said.

“Actually, the reason that this tour is in the round is because of him, because when we toured Australia last time he said, ‘You have to play the MCG and you have to play in the round’. It’s actually kind of weird because we booked the dates and it’s the anniversary of his passing on the day that we play it, so it’s going to be an emotional day but it’s going to be amazing.”

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Tour



General Public tickets on sale Wednesday 23 March (times staggered, see below)

All shows licensed all ages

Thursday 02 February 2023

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)

Ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Friday 10 February 2023

Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)

Ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Friday 17 February 2023

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Saturday 18 February 2023

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

JUST ANNOUNCED!

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Friday 24 February 2023

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)

Ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Saturday 25 February 2023

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)

Ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Thursday 02 March 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Friday 3 March 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Tuesday 07 March 2023

Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)

Ticketek.com.au | 132 849