The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards – one of K-pop’s most anticipated year-end events – have postponed pre-recording after a staff member tested COVID positive. The announcement comes amidst a growing wave of cases in South Korea and concerns about the recent Omicron variant.

In a statement, the 2021 MAMA announced: “A staff member of one of the [artists] who appeared on the live finale of Show Me the Money 10 has tested positive for COVID-19. Although the artist in question tested negative for COVID-19, for the safety of everyone involved, we have decided to postpone the pre-recording for the 2021 MAMA that was scheduled for today.”

As a result of the diagnosis, the pre-recording for the special 10th anniversary performance for Show Me The Money 10 will be conducted without a live audience.

On Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 5352 cases, marking the third time in a week that the tally crossed 5000. While the breakneck pace of K-pop has largely been safe from COVID, recent cases have also raised concerns for K-pop stars.

In November, BLACKPINK member Lisa tested positive for COVID-19, while other members were tested but came out negative. In September, six members of the group ENHYPEN tested positive.

Earlier in the year, BToB member Minhyuk was hospitalised due to COVID, following which he urged fans to be careful: “I want to urge you to please be careful, really. I started this live broadcast because I wanted to tell you that you should make sure to be careful.”

