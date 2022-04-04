RÜFÜS DU SOL have won the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2022 Grammys. The Foo Fighters have also cleaned up, earning Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

Jon Batiste earned the most nominations this year with 11 total, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo. Trevor Noah is hosting the show.

Tonight’s performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Nas, Jon Batiste and more. There are reports that Kanye West was invited to perform, but that offer was apparently rescinded.

Winners of the 2022 Grammys

Album of the Year

Winner: Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Record of the Year

Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

ABBA – ‘I Still Have Faith in You’

Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Song of the Year

Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner: Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – ‘Lonely’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’

Best Pop Vocal Album

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Best R&B Album

Winner: Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales’

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies’

on Batiste – ‘We Are’

Leon Bridges – ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’

HER – ‘Back of My Mind’

Best Rap Performance

Winner: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Cardi B – ‘Up’

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – ‘My Life’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’

Best New Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Best Country Album

Winner: Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Song of the Year

Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Winner: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Justin Bieber – ‘Anyone’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Best Comedy Album

Winner: Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Best Children’s Music Album

Winner: Falu – A Colorful World

123 Andrés – Actívate

1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Winner: Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlarto – Flor

Best Rap Album

Winner: Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Nas – King’s Disease II

Kanye West – Donda

Best Rap Song

Winner: Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – ‘Jail’

DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – ‘Bath Salts’

Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ‘My Life’

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Winner: Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby – ‘Hurricane’

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – ‘Pride Is the Devil’

Doja Cat – ‘Need to Know’

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Tyler, The Creator Featuring YounBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – ‘WusYaName’

Best Progressive R&B Album

Winner: Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Song

Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

H.E.R. – ‘Damage’

SZA – ‘Good Days’

Giveon – ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Winner: H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’

Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – ‘Bring It on Home to Me’

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – ‘Born Again’

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – ‘How Much Can a Heart Take’

Best R&B Performance

Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open (tie)’

Winner: Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings (tie)’

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Lost You’

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’

H.E.R. – ‘Damage’

Best Alternative Music Album

Winner: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Best Rock Album

Winner: Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Rock Song

Winner: Foo Fighters – ‘Waiting on a War’

Weezer – ‘All My Favorite Songs’

Kings of Leon – ‘The Bandit’

Mammoth WVH – ‘Distance’

Paul McCartney – ‘Find My Way’

Best Metal Performance

Winner: Dream Theater – ‘The Alien’

Deftones – ‘Genesis’

Gojira – ‘Amazonia’

Mastodon – ‘Pushing the Tides’

Rob Zombie – ‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Perservation and Superstition)’

Best Rock Performance

Winner: Foo Fighters – ‘Making a Fire’

AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’

Black Pumas – ‘Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)’

Chris Cornell – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Deftones – ‘Ohms’

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Winner: Caroline Shaw – ‘Shaw: Narrow Sea’

Andy Akiho – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’

Louis Andriessen – ‘Andriessen: The Only One’

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – ‘Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes’

Jon Batiste – ‘Batiste: Movement 11”

Best Classical Compendium

Winner: Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – ‘The Voices of Change’

Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – ‘A New World, A New Canon’

Michael Tilson Thomas – ‘Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra’

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – ‘Cerrone: The Arching Path’

Chick Corea – ‘Plays’

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Winner: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies

Laura Strickling – Confessions

Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers

Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise

Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Winner: Jennifer Joh – ‘Alone Together’

Simone Dinnerstein – ‘An American Mosaic’

Augustin Hadelich – ‘Bach: Sonatas & Partitas’

Gil Shaham – ‘Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos’

Mark Grgić – ‘Mak Bach’

Curtis Stewart – ‘Of Power’

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Winner: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – ‘Hope Amid Tears’

Jack Quartet – ‘Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking’

Sandbox Percussion – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – ‘Archetypes’

Imani Winds – ‘Bruits’

Best Choral Performance

Winner: Gustavo Dudamel – ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand”

Matthew Guard – ‘It’s a Long Way’

Donald Nally – ‘Rising w/The Crossing’

Kaspars Putniņš – ‘Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons’

Benedict Sheehan – ‘Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom’

Craig Hella Johnson – ‘The Singing Guitar’

Best Opera Recording

Winner: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolital Opera Chorus – ‘Glass: Akhnaten’

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle’

London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices – ‘Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen’

The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – ‘Little: Soldier Songs’

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites’

Best Orchestral Performance

Winner: Philadelphia Orchestra – ‘Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3’

Nashville Symphony Orchestra – ‘Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre’

Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – ‘Beethoven: Symphony No. 9’

San Francisco Symphony – ‘Muhly: Throughline’

Seattle Symphony Orchestra – ‘Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy’

Producer of the Year, Classical

Winner: Judith Sherman

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Winner: Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

Best Spoken Word Album

Winner: Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Winner: Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Tropical Latin Album

Winner: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Winner: Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Winner: Juanes – Origen

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Best Música Urbana Album

Winner: Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Best Latin Pop Album

Winner: Alex Cuba – Mendó

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best Roots Gospel Album

Winner: Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs for the Times

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Winner: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)

Best Gospel Album

Winner: CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Winner: CeCe Winans – ‘Believe for It’

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – ‘We Win’

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – ‘Man of Your Word’

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – ‘Jireh’

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Winner: CeCe Winans – ‘Never Lost’

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – ‘Voice of God’

Dante Bowe – ‘Joyful’

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – ‘Help’

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – ‘Wait on You’

Best Music Film

Winner: Various Artists – Summer of Soul

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Best Music Video

Winner: Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’

AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Winner: Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Remixed Recording

Winner: Deftones – ‘Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)’

Soul II Soul – ‘Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)’

Papa Roach – ‘Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)’

K. D. Lang – ‘Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)’

Zedd & Griff – ‘Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)’

Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande – ‘Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)’

PVA – ‘Talks (Mura Masa Remix)’

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Winner: Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Best Historical Album

Winner: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Marian Anderson – Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music

Prince – Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Winner: Louis Armstrong – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Sunwook Kim – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Willie Dunn – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music Oof Reverend James Cleveland

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Winner: George Harrison – ‘All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition’

Soccer Mommy – ‘Color Theory’

Steven Wilson – ‘The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)’

Gang of Four – ’77-81′

Mac Miller – ‘Swimming in Circles’

Best Recording Package

Winner: 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – ‘Pakelang’

Reckless Kelly – ‘American Jackpot / American Girls’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’

Matt Berninger – ‘Serpentine Prison’

Soul of Ears – ‘Zeta’

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Winner: Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Winner: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’

Afrojack & David Guetta – ‘Hero’

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – ‘Loom’

James Blake – ‘Before’

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’

Caribou – ‘You Can Do It’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

Best Reggae Album

Winner: Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal

Spice – 10

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Winner: Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Best Folk Album

Winner: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Winner: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Best Traditional Blues Album

Winner: Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

Billy Strings – Renewal

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Americana Album

Winner: Los Lobos – Native Sons

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best American Roots Song

Winner: Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – ‘Avalon’

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – ‘Call Me a Fool’

Yola – ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewell – ‘Bored’

Best American Roots Performance

Winner: Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’

Billy Strings – ‘Love and Regret’

The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free’

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – ‘Same Devil’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best Country Song

Winner: Chris Stepleton – ‘Cold’

Maren Morris – ‘Better Than We Found It’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’

Thomas Rhett – ‘Country Again’

Walker Hayes – ‘Fancy Like’

Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Winner: Brothers Osbourne – ‘Younger Me’

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Dan + Shay – ‘Glad You Exist’

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – ‘Chasing After You’

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Best Country Solo Performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Luke Combs – ‘Forever After All’

Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’

Jason Isbell – ‘All I Do Is Drive’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Winner: Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Winner: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Latin Jazz Album

Winner: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Winner: Chick Corea – ‘Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)’

Christian Scott Atunde – ‘Sackodougou’

Kenny Barron – ‘Kick Those Feet’

Jon Batiste – ‘Bigger Than Us’

Terence Blanchard – ‘Absence’

Best New Age Album

Winner: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Winner: Vince Mendoza – ‘To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)’

Ólafur Arnalds – ‘The Bottom Line’

Tehillah Alphonso – ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’

Jacob Collier – ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)’

Cody Fry – ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Winner: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman – ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’

Bill O’Connell – ‘Chopsticks’

Robin Smith – ‘For the Love of a Princess’

Emile Mosseri – ‘Infinite Love’

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez – ‘The Struggle Within’

Best Instrumental Composition

Winner: Lyle Mays – ‘Elberhard’

Brandee Younger – ‘Beautiful Is Black’

Tom Nazziola – ‘Cat and Mouse’

Vince Mendoza – ‘Concerto for Orchestra: Finale’

Arturo O’Farrill – ‘Dreaming in Lions’

Best Global Music Album

Winner: Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best Global Music Performance

Winner: Arooj Aftab – ‘Mohabbat’

Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – ‘Do Yourself’

Femi Kuti – ‘Pà Pá Pà’

Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – ‘Blewu’

Wizkid Featuring Tems – ‘Essence’

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Winner: Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Winner: Bo Burnham – ‘All Eyes on Me’

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White – ‘Agatha All Along’

P!nk – ‘All I Know So Far’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’

Jennifer Hudson – ‘Here I Am’

Leslie Odom, Jr. – ‘Speak Now’

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Winner: Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit (tie)

Winner: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Soul (tie)

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Winner: Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Various Artists – Cruella

Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various Artists – In the Heights

Various Artists – One Night in Miami…

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Best Musical Theater Album

Winner: Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country

The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots