RÜFÜS DU SOL have won the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2022 Grammys. The Foo Fighters have also cleaned up, earning Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.
Jon Batiste earned the most nominations this year with 11 total, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo. Trevor Noah is hosting the show.
Tonight’s performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Nas, Jon Batiste and more. There are reports that Kanye West was invited to perform, but that offer was apparently rescinded.
Winners of the 2022 Grammys
Album of the Year
Winner: Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Record of the Year
Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
ABBA – ‘I Still Have Faith in You’
Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
Song of the Year
Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – ‘A Beautiful Noise’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner: Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – ‘Lonely’
BTS – ‘Butter’
Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’
Best Pop Vocal Album
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Best R&B Album
Winner: Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales’
Snoh Aalegra – ‘Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies’
on Batiste – ‘We Are’
Leon Bridges – ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’
HER – ‘Back of My Mind’
Best Rap Performance
Winner: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Cardi B – ‘Up’
J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – ‘My Life’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’
Best New Artist
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Saweetie
Best Country Album
Winner: Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Winner: Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Winner: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
Justin Bieber – ‘Anyone’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’
Best Comedy Album
Winner: Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Children’s Music Album
Winner: Falu – A Colorful World
123 Andrés – Actívate
1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Winner: Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlarto – Flor
Best Rap Album
Winner: Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Nas – King’s Disease II
Kanye West – Donda
Best Rap Song
Winner: Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – ‘Jail’
DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – ‘Bath Salts’
Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ‘My Life’
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Winner: Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby – ‘Hurricane’
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – ‘Pride Is the Devil’
Doja Cat – ‘Need to Know’
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
Tyler, The Creator Featuring YounBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – ‘WusYaName’
Best Progressive R&B Album
Winner: Lucky Daye – Table for Two
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Song
Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
H.E.R. – ‘Damage’
SZA – ‘Good Days’
Giveon – ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Winner: H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’
Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – ‘Bring It on Home to Me’
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – ‘Born Again’
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – ‘How Much Can a Heart Take’
Best R&B Performance
Winner: Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open (tie)’
Winner: Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings (tie)’
Snoh Aalegra – ‘Lost You’
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’
H.E.R. – ‘Damage’
Best Alternative Music Album
Winner: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Best Rock Album
Winner: Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Rock Song
Winner: Foo Fighters – ‘Waiting on a War’
Weezer – ‘All My Favorite Songs’
Kings of Leon – ‘The Bandit’
Mammoth WVH – ‘Distance’
Paul McCartney – ‘Find My Way’
Best Metal Performance
Winner: Dream Theater – ‘The Alien’
Deftones – ‘Genesis’
Gojira – ‘Amazonia’
Mastodon – ‘Pushing the Tides’
Rob Zombie – ‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Perservation and Superstition)’
Best Rock Performance
Winner: Foo Fighters – ‘Making a Fire’
AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’
Black Pumas – ‘Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)’
Chris Cornell – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’
Deftones – ‘Ohms’
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Winner: Caroline Shaw – ‘Shaw: Narrow Sea’
Andy Akiho – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’
Louis Andriessen – ‘Andriessen: The Only One’
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – ‘Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes’
Jon Batiste – ‘Batiste: Movement 11”
Best Classical Compendium
Winner: Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – ‘The Voices of Change’
Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – ‘A New World, A New Canon’
Michael Tilson Thomas – ‘Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra’
Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – ‘Cerrone: The Arching Path’
Chick Corea – ‘Plays’
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Winner: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies
Laura Strickling – Confessions
Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers
Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise
Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Winner: Jennifer Joh – ‘Alone Together’
Simone Dinnerstein – ‘An American Mosaic’
Augustin Hadelich – ‘Bach: Sonatas & Partitas’
Gil Shaham – ‘Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos’
Mark Grgić – ‘Mak Bach’
Curtis Stewart – ‘Of Power’
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Winner: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – ‘Hope Amid Tears’
Jack Quartet – ‘Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking’
Sandbox Percussion – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – ‘Archetypes’
Imani Winds – ‘Bruits’
Best Choral Performance
Winner: Gustavo Dudamel – ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand”
Matthew Guard – ‘It’s a Long Way’
Donald Nally – ‘Rising w/The Crossing’
Kaspars Putniņš – ‘Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons’
Benedict Sheehan – ‘Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom’
Craig Hella Johnson – ‘The Singing Guitar’
Best Opera Recording
Winner: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolital Opera Chorus – ‘Glass: Akhnaten’
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle’
London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices – ‘Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen’
The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – ‘Little: Soldier Songs’
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites’
Best Orchestral Performance
Winner: Philadelphia Orchestra – ‘Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3’
Nashville Symphony Orchestra – ‘Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre’
Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – ‘Beethoven: Symphony No. 9’
San Francisco Symphony – ‘Muhly: Throughline’
Seattle Symphony Orchestra – ‘Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy’
Producer of the Year, Classical
Winner: Judith Sherman
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Winner: Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
Best Spoken Word Album
Winner: Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Winner: Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Tropical Latin Album
Winner: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Winner: Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Mon Laferte – Seis
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Winner: Juanes – Origen
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Best Música Urbana Album
Winner: Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Best Latin Pop Album
Winner: Alex Cuba – Mendó
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best Roots Gospel Album
Winner: Carrie Underwood – My Savior
Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On
The Isaacs – Songs for the Times
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Winner: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement
Natalie Grant – No Stranger
Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)
Best Gospel Album
Winner: CeCe Winans – Believe for It
Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Winner: CeCe Winans – ‘Believe for It’
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – ‘We Win’
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’
Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – ‘Man of Your Word’
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – ‘Jireh’
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Winner: CeCe Winans – ‘Never Lost’
Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – ‘Voice of God’
Dante Bowe – ‘Joyful’
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – ‘Help’
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – ‘Wait on You’
Best Music Film
Winner: Various Artists – Summer of Soul
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Best Music Video
Winner: Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’
AC/DC – ‘Shot in the Dark’
Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’
Best Immersive Audio Album
Winner: Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Remixed Recording
Winner: Deftones – ‘Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)’
Soul II Soul – ‘Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)’
Papa Roach – ‘Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)’
K. D. Lang – ‘Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)’
Zedd & Griff – ‘Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)’
Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande – ‘Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)’
PVA – ‘Talks (Mura Masa Remix)’
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Winner: Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Best Historical Album
Winner: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Marian Anderson – Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music
Prince – Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
Winner: Louis Armstrong – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Sunwook Kim – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
Willie Dunn – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Various Artists – The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music Oof Reverend James Cleveland
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Winner: George Harrison – ‘All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition’
Soccer Mommy – ‘Color Theory’
Steven Wilson – ‘The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)’
Gang of Four – ’77-81′
Mac Miller – ‘Swimming in Circles’
Best Recording Package
Winner: 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – ‘Pakelang’
Reckless Kelly – ‘American Jackpot / American Girls’
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’
Matt Berninger – ‘Serpentine Prison’
Soul of Ears – ‘Zeta’
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Winner: Black Coffee – Subconsciously
Illenium – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Winner: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’
Afrojack & David Guetta – ‘Hero’
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – ‘Loom’
James Blake – ‘Before’
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’
Caribou – ‘You Can Do It’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
Best Reggae Album
Winner: Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal
Spice – 10
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Winner: Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Best Folk Album
Winner: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Winner: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Best Traditional Blues Album
Winner: Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
Billy Strings – Renewal
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Americana Album
Winner: Los Lobos – Native Sons
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best American Roots Song
Winner: Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – ‘Avalon’
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – ‘Call Me a Fool’
Yola – ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’
Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’
Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewell – ‘Bored’
Best American Roots Performance
Winner: Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’
Billy Strings – ‘Love and Regret’
The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free’
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – ‘Same Devil’
Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’
Best Country Song
Winner: Chris Stepleton – ‘Cold’
Maren Morris – ‘Better Than We Found It’
Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’
Thomas Rhett – ‘Country Again’
Walker Hayes – ‘Fancy Like’
Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Winner: Brothers Osbourne – ‘Younger Me’
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – ‘If I Didn’t Love You’
Dan + Shay – ‘Glad You Exist’
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – ‘Chasing After You’
Elle King & Miranda Lambert – ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’
Best Country Solo Performance
Winner: Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’
Luke Combs – ‘Forever After All’
Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’
Jason Isbell – ‘All I Do Is Drive’
Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Winner: Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Winner: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Latin Jazz Album
Winner: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Winner: Chick Corea – ‘Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)’
Christian Scott Atunde – ‘Sackodougou’
Kenny Barron – ‘Kick Those Feet’
Jon Batiste – ‘Bigger Than Us’
Terence Blanchard – ‘Absence’
Best New Age Album
Winner: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Winner: Vince Mendoza – ‘To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)’
Ólafur Arnalds – ‘The Bottom Line’
Tehillah Alphonso – ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’
Jacob Collier – ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)’
Cody Fry – ‘Eleanor Rigby’
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Winner: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman – ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’
Bill O’Connell – ‘Chopsticks’
Robin Smith – ‘For the Love of a Princess’
Emile Mosseri – ‘Infinite Love’
Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez – ‘The Struggle Within’
Best Instrumental Composition
Winner: Lyle Mays – ‘Elberhard’
Brandee Younger – ‘Beautiful Is Black’
Tom Nazziola – ‘Cat and Mouse’
Vince Mendoza – ‘Concerto for Orchestra: Finale’
Arturo O’Farrill – ‘Dreaming in Lions’
Best Global Music Album
Winner: Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Global Music Performance
Winner: Arooj Aftab – ‘Mohabbat’
Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – ‘Do Yourself’
Femi Kuti – ‘Pà Pá Pà’
Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – ‘Blewu’
Wizkid Featuring Tems – ‘Essence’
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Winner: Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Winner: Bo Burnham – ‘All Eyes on Me’
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White – ‘Agatha All Along’
P!nk – ‘All I Know So Far’
H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’
Jennifer Hudson – ‘Here I Am’
Leslie Odom, Jr. – ‘Speak Now’
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner: Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit (tie)
Winner: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Soul (tie)
Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner: Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Various Artists – Cruella
Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen
Various Artists – In the Heights
Various Artists – One Night in Miami…
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Best Musical Theater Album
Winner: Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country
The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots