A representative for Kanye West has revealed that reports of him going away to seek help following the recent dramas between himself, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are false.

Earlier this week, a source close to the Kardashian family revealed that “for the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

But West’s new Head of Media and Partnerships, Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, revealed to Yahoo in a statement on April 1 that the narrative that was being perpetuated wasn’t accurate.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians’, which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim,” Lee said.

“He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

Lee also revealed that while Kanye West doesn’t respond to many headlines, the story about the conversation he had with Kim Kardashian about getting help was “simply untrue”.

“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false,” Lee finished.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

We now know that Kanye monitors most of the headlines that have to do with him and his family and that he now won’t hesitate to call out when a headline is perpetuating a false narrative due to something a source has revealed.

Kim K recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained how she wanted a healthy co-parenting relationship with Ye.

“I think that’s just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids,” she revealed.

“I’ll always be protective — I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.