The nominees for the second annual Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards are here.

The invite-only event, which has Panhead returning as the headline sponsor, will be a night of live music, celebrating the best in Kiwi music, taking place at St Matthew-in-the-City in Auckland on ​​September 20th.

The 2023 edition of the awards see a wide range of genres represented across four categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, and the Rolling Stone Global Award.

Several artists have secured multiple nominations across the four award categories, with Princess Chelsea, COTERIE, Six60, The Beths, TE KAAHU, Fazerdaze all up for two gongs.

All six of the above are in the mix for the Best Record category, which sees an exciting mix of diverse genres nominated, with eight incredible music works recognised.

The other multi-award nominee is L.A.B, who are up for Best Single and the prestigious Rolling Stone Global Award. The latter is judged by Rolling Stone’s global staff members to acknowledge a Kiwi artist whose release broke through into the international public consciousness.

The inaugural award saw the editorial team crown international superstar Lorde, while 2023’s stellar shortlist includes The Beths, Unknown Mortal Orchestra (UMO), Six60, Bic Runga, BENEE, Mitch James, MELODOWNZ and L.A.B.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Meanwhile, several artists/releases featuring te reo Māori will be honoured on the night, with TE KAAHU, Stan Walker, COTERIE, Six60, L.A.B and Bic Runga all nominated.

“After the hugely successful launch of the Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards last year, we can’t wait to do it all again this year and join with the music industry to celebrate the diverse and unique music scene in New Zealand,” says Rolling Stone New Zealand Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid. “Once again we’ve been treated to a year of New Zealand talent competing on the global stage.”

Panhead Brand & Creative Manager, Rebecca Sinclair, adds: “What a night it will be! Aotearoa has some incredible talent and that is worth celebrating. To be the naming sponsor of this event is a great honour! All the best to the nominated artists, we look forward to having a beer with you there.”

The latest issue of Rolling Stone New Zealand featuring The Teskey Brothers on the cover is now available on newsstands. The magazine includes a feature interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Best New Artist for 2022, MAY-A, as well as a Pride Edition of ‘Artists Tipped to Take Over’ – unearthing several queer acts destined for the top.

2023 PANHEAD ROLLING STONE AOTEAROA AWARDS NOMINEES

BEST RECORD

Princess Chelsea – Everything Is Going to Be Alright

COTERIE – Coterie

Six60 – Castle St

The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field

TE KAAHU – Te Kaahu O Rangi

Marlon Williams – My Boy

Fazerdaze – Break!

Stan Walker – All In

BEST SINGLE

Daily J – “Lost in Time” (ft. Boo Seeka)

lilbubblegum – “af1”

Princess Chelsea – “Forever Is a Charm”

SXMPRA – “COWBELL WARRIORS!” (ft. Ski Mask the Slump God)

Tami Neilson – “Beyond the Stars” (ft. Willie Nelson)

L.A.B – “Take It Away”

Kaylee Bell – “BOOTS ‘N ALL”

Fazerdaze – “Break!”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Georgia Lines

hanbee

COTERIE

TE KAAHU

Luca George

teo glacier

33 Below

NO CIGAR

ROLLING STONE GLOBAL AWARD

The Beths

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Six60

Bic Runga

BENEE

Mitch James

MELODOWNZ

L.A.B