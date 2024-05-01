The winners of the 2024 APRA Awards have been announced.
The APRAs ceremony took place in Sydney on Wednesday night, in a room filled with some of the biggest Australian songwriters, publishers, and music industry figures.
Troye Sivan was the major winner on the night, being honoured with the peer-voted APRA Song of the Year award for his mammoth hit “Rush”, co-written with Styalz Fuego. “Rush” was the lead single on Sivan’s latest album, Something to Give Each Other.
Dean Lewis took home two awards, Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Work, for “How Do I Say Goodbye”, taking the singer-songwriter’s APRA Awards tally to six since his songwriting debut in 2016.
The Teskey Brothers, meanwhile, were named Songwriter of the Year by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors.
You can check out the full list of winners below. Legendary No Fixed Address singer-songwriter and drummer Bart Willoughby was also presented the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music by long-time friends Stephen Pigram and Don Walker on the night.
APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston said: “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners, each of them outstanding songwriters and music creators who are the living epitome of what it is to be born global in their success. It was a memorable night where we honoured several first-time winners as well as established national treasures, including the extraordinary Bart Willoughby.”
2024 APRA Awards Winners
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: “Rush”
Artist: Troye Sivan
Writers: Troye Sivan / Styalz Fuego* / Alex Chapman^ / Kevin Hickey^ /
Brett McLaughlin~ / Adam Novodor~
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing* /
Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing~
Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
Bart Willoughby
Songwriter of the Year
The Teskey Brothers
Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Emerging Songwriter of the Year
Writer: “grentperez”
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: “How Do I Say Goodbye”
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: “Daylight”
Artist: Birds of Tokyo
Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: “Dancing in the Dark”
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Country Work
Title: “Summer Nights”
Artist: Casey Barnes
Writers: Casey Barnes / Michael De Lorenzis / Michael Paynter
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: “Never Let You Go”
Artist: Jason Derulo & Shouse
Writers: Jack Madin* / Edward Service* / Sean Congues / Jason Desrouleaux^
Publishers: ONELOVE Publishing* / Sentric Music Publishing /
Universal Music Publishing^
Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work
Title: “Darker Still”
Artist: Parkway Drive
Writers: Benjamin Gordon* / Luke Kilpatrick* / Jeffrey Ling* / Winston McCall* /
George Hadjichristou
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: “COMMA’S”
Artist: ONEFOUR ft. CG
Writers: Spencer Magalogo* / Jerome Misa* / Salec Su’a* / Bailey Pickles /
Chandler Hammond / Hugo Hui / Caleb Tiedemann
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: “How Do I Say Goodbye”
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: “Cinderella”
Artist: JKING
Writer: Jordan Samatua
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: “Good Time”
Artist: Polish Club
Writers: David Novak / John-Henry Pajak / Robby De Sa
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: “Unstoppable”
Artist: Sia
Writer: Sia Furler / Christopher Braide*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*
Licensee of the Year
Australian Calisthenic Federation Inc
Most Performed International Work
Title: “Anti-Hero”
Artist: Taylor Swift
Writers: Taylor Swift / Jack Antonoff*
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*