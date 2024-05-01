Image: Don Walker, Bart Willoughby, and Stephen Pigram at the APRAs Credit: Tony Mott

The winners of the 2024 APRA Awards have been announced.

The APRAs ceremony took place in Sydney on Wednesday night, in a room filled with some of the biggest Australian songwriters, publishers, and music industry figures.

Troye Sivan was the major winner on the night, being honoured with the peer-voted APRA Song of the Year award for his mammoth hit “Rush”, co-written with Styalz Fuego. “Rush” was the lead single on Sivan’s latest album, Something to Give Each Other.

Dean Lewis took home two awards, Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Work, for “How Do I Say Goodbye”, taking the singer-songwriter’s APRA Awards tally to six since his songwriting debut in 2016.

The Teskey Brothers, meanwhile, were named Songwriter of the Year by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors.

You can check out the full list of winners below. Legendary No Fixed Address singer-songwriter and drummer Bart Willoughby was also presented the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music by long-time friends Stephen Pigram and Don Walker on the night.

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston said: “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners, each of them outstanding songwriters and music creators who are the living epitome of what it is to be born global in their success. It was a memorable night where we honoured several first-time winners as well as established national treasures, including the extraordinary Bart Willoughby.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

2024 APRA Awards Winners

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: “Rush”

Artist: Troye Sivan

Writers: Troye Sivan / Styalz Fuego* / Alex Chapman^ / Kevin Hickey^ /

Brett McLaughlin~ / Adam Novodor~

Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing* /

Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing~

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

Bart Willoughby

Songwriter of the Year

The Teskey Brothers

Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

Writer: “grentperez”

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: “How Do I Say Goodbye”

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: “Daylight”

Artist: Birds of Tokyo

Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: “Dancing in the Dark”

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: “Summer Nights”

Artist: Casey Barnes

Writers: Casey Barnes / Michael De Lorenzis / Michael Paynter

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: “Never Let You Go”

Artist: Jason Derulo & Shouse

Writers: Jack Madin* / Edward Service* / Sean Congues / Jason Desrouleaux^

Publishers: ONELOVE Publishing* / Sentric Music Publishing /

Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

Title: “Darker Still”

Artist: Parkway Drive

Writers: Benjamin Gordon* / Luke Kilpatrick* / Jeffrey Ling* / Winston McCall* /

George Hadjichristou

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: “COMMA’S”

Artist: ONEFOUR ft. CG

Writers: Spencer Magalogo* / Jerome Misa* / Salec Su’a* / Bailey Pickles /

Chandler Hammond / Hugo Hui / Caleb Tiedemann

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: “How Do I Say Goodbye”

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: “Cinderella”

Artist: JKING

Writer: Jordan Samatua

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: “Good Time”

Artist: Polish Club

Writers: David Novak / John-Henry Pajak / Robby De Sa

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: “Unstoppable”

Artist: Sia

Writer: Sia Furler / Christopher Braide*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord ANZ*

Licensee of the Year

Australian Calisthenic Federation Inc