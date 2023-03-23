The Teskey Brothers have offered another taste of their forthcoming third studio album, The Winding Way.

Titled ‘Take My Heart’, the sweet song is an ode to love at its core, a celebration of the people who make our lives richer.

“When you open your heart to someone, like really show them all the layers of yourself, and you spend a big part of your life with them, it doesn’t matter who it is, they become a part of you, and no matter what happens a part of them always remains in your heart and creates your life story,” Josh Teskey says.

“And the same to them, they take a piece of you with them. I think this about all the important people in my life, some of whom I still see, some who I’ve lost touch with, and some who are no longer with us. They all played a part of who we are and I’d like to think we played a part in their lives too; they took a piece of our hearts with them.

“You could say take my heart and cut it into 7! But not sure it has the same ring to it!” Josh adds.

The Teskey Brothers announced their highly-anticipated new album earlier this year, with The Winding Way set for release in June.

Following the closure of their beloved Half Mile Harvest Studios in Warrandyte, the band headed to Sydney to record with acclaimed producer Eric J Dubowsky (Flume, Chet Faker, Chemical Brothers). The Winding Way follows 2019’s Run Home Slow, which reached the top 10 in both Australia and the Netherlands.

The Teskey Brothers’ ‘Take My Heart’ is out now. The Winding Way is out June 16th via Ivy League Records (pre-save/pre-order here).

For more on this topic, follow the Blues Roots & Soul Observer.