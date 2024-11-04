The Kid LAROI leads the lineup of performers for the 2024 ARIA Awards, set for Nov. 20 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.The live spot will mark a special homecoming for the Gadigal-born artist with Kamilaroi roots, who, in 2021, became the first Indigenous Australian artist to land a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with F*ck Love 3: OVER YOU.The following year, “Stay”, his collaboration with Justin Bieber, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, also a first for an Indigenous Australian artist. The song spent 10 weeks at the top of the U.S. singles tally.The superstar Los Angeles-based singer and rapper (real name Charlton Howard) would hit No. 1 on the singles and albums charts in Australia, setting records along the way, and has four chances to add to his ARIAs tally later this month.Also performing at the ARIAs, organisers announced today, November 4th, are CYRIL, 3%, Jessica Mauboy, Julian Hamilton from The Presets, Troy Cassar-Daley, Amy Shark, Angie McMahon, and Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers.They join Missy Higgins , who, as previously reported, will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and will perform on the night.

“It has been an absolutely huge year for Aussie music and this year’s ARIA Awards will showcase that landmark moment as our artists celebrate major success on the global and local stage,” comments ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd.

“The 2024 ARIA Awards nominees aren’t just loved at home; they’re commanding audiences from Europe to the U.S to Asia and collaborating with international icons while bringing a distinctly Australian perspective to the cultural conversation.