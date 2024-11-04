“It has been an absolutely huge year for Aussie music and this year’s ARIA Awards will showcase that landmark moment as our artists celebrate major success on the global and local stage,” comments ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd.
“The 2024 ARIA Awards nominees aren’t just loved at home; they’re commanding audiences from Europe to the U.S to Asia and collaborating with international icons while bringing a distinctly Australian perspective to the cultural conversation.
With eight nominations, Royel Otis lead the pack heading into the 2024 ARIAs, while Dom Dolla is in his own lane with six nods.Also chasing ARIAs glory is Angie McMahon and Kylie Minogue with five nominations apiece, while 3%, Amy Shark, RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Kid LAROI, Tones and I, and Troye Sivan each nab four chances.“With local and international stars joining us both on the red carpet and on stage,” adds Herd, “the 2024 ARIA Awards will celebrate Australian music’s powerful role in the global conversation with some spectacular performances, unique collaborations, and a couple of sneaky surprises. See you in two weeks.”More announcements for the 2024 ARIA Awards will be made in the days ahead.
