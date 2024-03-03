A stellar list of nominees has been unveiled for the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which return to Sydney on Tuesday, March 26th with a star-studded party to celebrate Aussie music.

For the first time, the 2024 edition of the awards will take place at Ivy Sydney in the heart of the CBD. The invitation-only event is set to serve as a night of live music and a celebration of Australia’s incredible music scene.

The 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards will pay tribute to the year that was in Australian music, honouring local music talent across five categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Readers’ Choice Award to be announced at a later date.

Among the nominees vying for top honours are a mix of international icons and emerging stars, with Troye Sivan, Dom Dolla, Peach PRC, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Teskey Brothers, and Fisher each being nominated in multiple categories.

The past 12 months have seen the rise and rise of many incredible new Australian artists, all capturing the attention of music lovers and tastemakers. Up for Best New Artist this year are Royel Otis, Dom Dolla, Oliver Cronin, The Rions, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, grentperez, Blusher, and Old Mervs.

The Best Record and Best Single awards are set to be hotly contested again, while the Rolling Stone Global Award returns for another year recognising the achievements of Australian artists on the world stage.

This special award sees Rolling Stone Australia invite the brand’s international editorial teams, including editors from Rolling Stone US and Rolling Stone UK, to vote in the Rolling Stone Global Award category. Nominated this year are Kylie Minogue, Tones and I, Troye Sivan, The Teskey Brothers, Dom Dolla, DMA’S, Fisher, Vacations, and Tame Impala.

The annual awards welcome multiple new and returning sponsors this year, with headline partner Shure back for 2024, alongside American Apparel, JMC Academy and Largo Brewing. In the weeks ahead, Rolling Stone Australia will also reveal this year’s host and performers, as well as nominees for the hotly-contested Rolling Stone Readers’ Choice Award.

“Throughout 2023, Australian artists continue to surpass expectations both domestically and on a global stage, and we’re excited to recognise the ongoing growth of our local music scene,” says Rolling Stone Australia Editor-in Chief Poppy Reid. “Our fourth annual Rolling Stone Awards will recognise the outstanding work and exceptional artists emerging from this country. We are also stoked to welcome back our headline partner Shure, who have a longstanding commitment to showcasing and supporting local music. We look forward to celebrating with the music industry on March 26th.”

Will Repanellis, Head of Marketing at Jands, adds of Shure’s sponsorship: “As the exclusive distributor of Shure in Australia, Jands is both proud and excited to be the main sponsor for the 2024 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

“This partnership underscores our enduring commitment to the Australian music scene, a journey we’ve been on for several years through our support of Rolling Stone AU/NZ. Our ongoing collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it signifies a bridge connecting Aussie artists with Shure, the epitome of audio excellence, and continues to foster a thriving musical community.”

2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees

Best Single

Dom Dolla ft. MK – “Rhyme Dust”

Budjerah – “Therapy”

Amy Shark – “Can I Shower at Yours”

Fisher ft. Kita Alexander – “Atmosphere”

Peach PRC – “Perfect for You”

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – “I Used to Be Fun”

Lime Cordiale – “Colin”

Tkay Maidza ft. Flume – “Silent Assassin”

Best New Artist

Royel Otis

Dom Dolla

Oliver Cronin

The Rions

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

grentperez

Blusher

Old Mervs

Best Record

Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving

G Flip – DRUMMER

The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other

Brad Cox – Acres

Dope Lemon – Kimosabè

Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie

Rolling Stone Global Award

Kylie Minogue

Tones and I

Troye Sivan

The Teskey Brothers

Dom Dolla

DMA’S

Fisher

Vacations

Tame Impala