The Teskey Brothers have unveiled the final part of their music video trilogy with new single “London Bridge”.

Over tender guitars and swooning strings, the siblings’ powerful narrative unfolds dramatically, with the track being about “those times when you just can’t keep it together.”

“The inevitable demise of your soundings, whether it be a relationship, partnership or the place you call home. Something you think you are fighting so hard for but it’s crumbling beneath you all the same,” as Sam Teskey explains.

The accompanying music video was put together by a documentary-style film crew, featuring director WAM Bleakley and cinematographer Adric Watson, who travelled around Victoria to find and work with real-life couples in order to tell their stories. A similar method was utilised to film previous videos for “Take My Heart” and “Oceans of Emotions”.

“London Bridge” features on The Teskey Brothers’ upcoming album The Winding Way, which is set to arrive on Friday, June 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Following the closure of their beloved Half Mile Harvest Studios in Warrandyte, they headed to Sydney to record their new album with acclaimed producer Eric J Dubowsky ( Flume , Chet Faker, Chemical Brothers).

"We didn't want to go for a producer that was too close to our genre," Sam, who worked closely with Dubowsky on the production, says. "We just wanted to branch out a bit and try to explore someone who was a bit down a different avenue." The brothers have also been busy touring across the world, including selling out shows in the UK and Europe earlier this year. The band are also set to support the one and only Bruce Springsteen before their own headline tour in North America from August until October (more information here).

