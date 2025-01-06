Sydney Festival 2025 is here, bringing top-notch performances to the city.

New York R&B star Yaya Bey kicked things off over the weekend, captivating audiences with her blend of reggae, spoken word, and soulful sounds. Running from January 4–26, the festival promises an exciting lineup, including Jalen Ngonda, Hak Baker, JFDR, and Chela.

Festival Director Olivia Ansell said: “Sydney Festival has long held summer’s cultural pulse and this year is quite the heartbeat. Stories of Oceania, destiny and what we leave behind through to bold explorations of utopia and dystopia, Sydney Festival 2025 promises an exhilarating and thought-provoking journey through the arts with exceptional talent at the reins. This January, immerse yourself in a summer of unforgettable performances, groundbreaking new works, and exclusive experiences that reimagine the world around us.”

Here are four must-see acts to catch during the festival. Full details and tickets are available at sydneyfestival.org.au.

JFDR

Icelandic artist Jófríður Ákadóttir, known as JFDR, began her music career at just 14 and has become one of her country’s most influential musicians. Now 30, she’s worked with bands like Samaris and Pascal Pinon, collaborated with Ólafur Arnalds and Damien Rice, and even inspired Björk.

As JFDR, she creates atmospheric music blending icy synths, soft piano, and the langspil, a traditional Icelandic instrument. Her award-winning album Museum explores themes of love, anxiety, and human connection, anchored by her gentle yet striking voice. Don’t miss this intimate performance at the ACO.

Saturday, January 11th

ACO On The Pier (The Thirsty Mile)

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks & BARKAA

Melbourne’s Cash Savage and The Last Drinks are known for their raw post-punk rock, powerful vocals, and heartfelt songwriting. Their latest album, So This Is Love, has been widely praised, and they’re set to perform in Sydney this summer, joined by Malyangapa Barkindji rapper BARKAA.

The band started in 2010 with their debut album Wolf and gained recognition with The Hypnotiser (2013). Albums like One of Us (2017) and Good Citizens (2018) further established their reputation. In 2023, So This Is Love was celebrated for its emotional depth and energy.

BARKAA will open the show, bringing her powerful and impactful rap to the stage.

Saturday, January 11th

City Recital Hall

Jalen Ngonda

US-born, UK-based soul singer Jalen Ngonda brings timeless, golden-era soul to Sydney. Signed to Daptone Records, Ngonda has drawn comparisons to icons like Marvin Gaye for his rich vocals and heartfelt songwriting. His 2023 debut album, Come Around and Love Me, is steeped in Motown and Philly soul influences, crafted alongside Daptone’s top musicians. Following the release of his 2024 singles “Here To Stay” and “Illusions,” Ngonda will perform at City Recital Hall. Thursday, January 16th & 17th

City Recital Hall

Hak Baker