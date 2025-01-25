Happy Hottest 100 day, music lovers! triple J’s annual Australia Day weekend tradition is back, as the youth broadcaster reveals listeners’ favourite 100 songs from 2024, as voted by them.

The competition was the brainchild of former triple J staffer (and my old uni lecturer) Lawrie Zion and was first held at the Hot 100 in 1989, as listeners voted for their favourite songs of all time. Since 1993, it’s been known as the Hottest 100 and a countdown of listeners’ favourite songs from the previous 12 months.

As per tradition, we’ve already had a few clues dropped from triple J about this year’s countdown. Two ‘huge’ records are set to be broken, which is impressive for a competition that has been running for more than 30 years.

Apparently it’s going to be a close one, as any of the top 4 songs could have won last year’s countdown with the amount of votes they’ve each recieved. Despte this, the bookies and well-known prediciton site Warm Tunas have Chappel Roan as the hot favourite to take out the coundown with ‘Good Luck, Babe’.

Join us for live updates and other interesting bits of news as the countdown is revealed, with the winner tipped to be announced sometime between 8pm and 9pm AEST.

31-40:

38: Old Mervs – ‘What You’ve Lost’

39: Royel Otis — ‘Heading For The Door’

40: Tommy Richman — ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’

41- 50:

41: Tate McRae — ‘It’s ok I’m ok’

42: Doechii — ‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’

43: Ball Park Music – ‘Like Love’

44: Royel Otis – ‘Foam’

45: Gracie Abrams – ‘Close to you

46: The Rions – Physical Medicine

47: Tate McRae – 2 hands

48: Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

49: Gracie Abrams – Risk

50: The Kid LAROI – BABY I’M BACK

51-60:

51: Clairo – ‘Sexy To Someone’

52: Good Neighbours – ‘Home’

53: Bring Me The Horizon – ‘Kool-Aid’

54: Clairo – ‘Juna’

55: Billie Eilish – ‘L’AMOUR DE MA VIE’

56: Kendrick Lamar – ‘luther’

57: Noah Kahan – ‘Homesick’

58: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Music Is Better’

59: Billie Eilish – ‘THE GREATEST’

60: Lime Cordiale – ‘Cold Treatment’

61-70:

61: The Rions – ‘Passionfruit’

62: nimino – ‘I Only Smoke When I Drink’

63: Beyoncé – ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’

64: Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’

65: Childish Gambino – ‘Lithonia’

66: Missy Higgins – ‘One Of Your Girls’

67: Diffrent – ‘A Little Closer’

68: Fontaines D.C. – ‘Favourite’

69: Jungle – ‘Let’s Go Back’

70: Disclosure – ‘She’s Gone, Dance On’

71-80:

71: Gracie Abrams [Ft. Taylor Swift] – ‘us.’

72: Glass Animals – ‘A Tear in Space (airlock)’

73: Glass Animals – ‘Creatures In Heaven’

74: bbno$ – ‘it boy’

75: Wallows – ‘Calling After Me’

76: Pacific Avenue – ‘Lucy’

77: Tate McRae – ‘run for the hills’

78: The Last Dinner Party – ‘The Feminine Urge’

79: The Rubens – ‘Black Balloon’

80: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Break My Love’

81-90:

81: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. Teezo Touchdown] – ‘Darling, I’

82: BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy – ‘RATATATA’

83: Sam Fender – ‘People Watching’

84: Tyler, The Creator [Ft. Daniel Caesar] – ‘St. Chroma’

85: The Weeknd – ‘Timeless’

86: Royel Otis – ‘If Our Love Is Dead’

87: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Lately’

88: FISHER x Flowdan – ‘Boost Up’

89: Lime Cordiale – ‘Enough of the Sweet Talk’

90: Kendrick Lamar – ‘euphoria’

91-100:

91: Central Cee [Ft. Lil Baby] – ‘BAND4BAND’

92: Billie Eilish – ‘BLUE’

93: Charli XCX – ‘Club classics’

94: FISHER & AR/CO – ‘Ocean’

95: 21 Savage – ‘redrum’

96: Doechii – ‘NISSAN ALTIMA’

97: Kendrick Lamar [Ft. lefty gunplay] – ‘tv off’

98: Bring Me The Horizon – ‘Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd’

99: Effy & Mall Grab – ‘iluv’

100: Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti – ‘Type Shit’