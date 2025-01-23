This weekend’s Hottest 100 countdown is going to be close.

On Friday, triple j released the final round of statistics of voting, sharing that the current top four songs would have won last year’s countdown based on the number of votes they received, while also revealing that two “huge” records will be broken.

Here are a few more fun facts about this weekend’s countdown:

Every song in the top four would have won last year with the number of votes they received

May was the hottest month, delivering more songs in the countdown than any other month

We’re all feeling kinda c*nty this year. 7 c-bombs feature throughout the countdown

Two huge Hottest 100 records will be broken

So far, over $160,000 has been raised for We Are Mobilise. That’s over 3500 nights of housing provided for those who need it most

The new stats come after triple j revealed earlier in the week that two songs in the top five are currently tied and that the current #7 placed song has received more votes each day than the current tracks sitting at #6 & #5.

