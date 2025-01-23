This weekend’s Hottest 100 countdown is going to be close.

On Friday, triple j released the final round of statistics of voting, sharing that the current top four songs would have won last year’s countdown based on the number of votes they received, while also revealing that two “huge” records will be broken.

Here are a few more fun facts about this weekend’s countdown:

  • Every song in the top four would have won last year with the number of votes they received
  • May was the hottest month, delivering more songs in the countdown than any other month
  • We’re all feeling kinda c*nty this year. 7 c-bombs feature throughout the countdown
  • Two huge Hottest 100 records will be broken
  • So far, over $160,000 has been raised for We Are Mobilise. That’s over 3500 nights of housing provided for those who need it most

The new stats come after triple j revealed earlier in the week that two songs in the top five are currently tied and that the current #7 placed song has received more votes each day than the current tracks sitting at #6 & #5.

The youth broadcaster has also confirmed that less than ten votes separate the #10 and #11 positions, while six Aussie artists are just outside the 100.

A further eight local acts are currently placed between #101 and #200 who have never previously featured in the countdown.

Double J’s traditional pre-party warm-up will take place on Friday, January 24th, from 12pm local time and will relive the 2004 edition.

On Saturday, January 25th, the main event will begin at 12pm AEDT. On Monday, January 27th, at 10am local time, listeners will be able to hear the songs that missed the final cut as the Hottest 200 (200-101) of 2024 is revealed.

