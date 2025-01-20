With just hours left before voting closes, prediction site 100 Warm Tunas has revealed its picks for this year’s triple j Hottest 100.

Created by Sydney software engineer Nick Whyte, 100 Warm Tunas uses a custom algorithm to scan Instagram and Twitter for votes shared with hashtags like #hottest100 and #triplej. Since its launch in 2016, it’s nailed the number one song about 67% of the time, according to the ABC.

The process? Simple: it tracks relevant hashtags, gathers the votes, and tallies them up to predict the winner.

Right now, Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” is sitting pretty at number one.

Here’s the 100 Warm Tunas top ten predictions for the Hottest 100:

“Murder On The Dancefloor” (triple j Like A Version) – Royel Otis

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Guess (featuring Billie Eilish)” – Charli XCX & Billie Eilish

“Messy” – Lola Young

“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.

“One Bad Day” – Spacey Jane

“places to be” – Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA

“Girl, so confusing (featuring Lorde)” – Charli XCX & Lorde

Voting closes today, Monday, January 20th, at 5pm AEDT. Double J’s warm-up party kicks off on Friday, January 24th, at 12pm local time, revisiting the 2004 countdown.

If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still time! Cast your vote before 5pm today here or check out 100 Warm Tunas’ predictions for the triple j Hottest 100 of 2024 here.

The Hottest 100 of 2023 was a big one, featuring over two million votes, 25 Hottest 100 debuts, and five songs that dropped on triple J Unearthed.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Doja Cat made history by taking out the top spot with “Pain the Town Red”, becoming the first woman of colour and female rapper to do so. G Flip set a new record with seven entries in the top 100, while the one and only Kylie Minogue made a remarkable return with the longest gap between entries (29 years). Hilltop Hoods, meanwhile, cemented their Hottest 100 legacy with the most entries across countdowns (24 songs).