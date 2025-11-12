The winners of the 2025 J Awards have been revealed today.
Just days after taking out the SoundMerch Australian Music Prize, Ninajirachi has emerged as the big winner of the event, taking out the triple j Album of the Year category with I Love My Computer, and the rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year category.
Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Folk Bitch Trio have won the Unearthed Artist of the Year category and Amyl and the Sniffers have won Double J Australian Artist of the Year just hours before they take to the stage at the MCG in support of AC/DC and following their first-ever Grammy nomination over the weekend.
The triple j Australian Live Act of the Year award was taken out by Sydney hardcore outfit, SPEED.
“One thing is for sure when it comes to Australian music in 2025 – this year has belonged to Ninajirachi. “I Love My Computer” marks a no skip record that highlights Ninajirachi’s incredible songwriting, production expertise and her ability to effortlessly shape the sound and scene of dance music both locally and abroad,” triple j’s manager of music programming, Nick Findlay, said on Wednesday.
“Congratulations to Ninajirachi and every J Award Winner and Nominee. It’s been another incredible year for Australian music, thank you to all the artists who’ve soundtracked our 2025.”
2025 J Awards nominees
triple j Album of the Year
Baker Boy – DJANDJAY
Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time
grentperez – Backflips in a Restaurant
Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right
Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer
ONEFOUR – Look At Me Now
Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
The Rions – Everything Every Single Day
Thornhill – BODIES
Unearthed Artist of the Year
Don West
Darcie Haven
Sam Alfred
Folk Bitch Trio
PLAYLUNCH
Double J Australian Artist of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers
Emily Wurramara
Gordi
Meg Washington
Paul Kelly
rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year
Drifting Clouds – ‘Bawuypawuy’ (dir. Matt Sav)
Ecca Vandal – ‘CRUISING TO SELF SOOTHE’ (dirs. Ecca Vandal and Richie Buxton)
Ninajirachi – ‘Fuck My Computer’ (dir. Ball Bass John)
PLAYLUNCH – ‘Keith’ (dir. Riley Nimbs)
RONA. – ‘Show Me’ (dir. Tyson Perkins)
triple j Australian Live Act of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers
Ball Park Music
Miss Kaninna
SPEED