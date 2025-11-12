The winners of the 2025 J Awards have been revealed today.

Just days after taking out the SoundMerch Australian Music Prize, Ninajirachi has emerged as the big winner of the event, taking out the triple j Album of the Year category with I Love My Computer, and the rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year category.



Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Folk Bitch Trio have won the Unearthed Artist of the Year category and Amyl and the Sniffers have won Double J Australian Artist of the Year just hours before they take to the stage at the MCG in support of AC/DC and following their first-ever Grammy nomination over the weekend.

The triple j Australian Live Act of the Year award was taken out by Sydney hardcore outfit, SPEED.



“One thing is for sure when it comes to Australian music in 2025 – this year has belonged to Ninajirachi. “I Love My Computer” marks a no skip record that highlights Ninajirachi’s incredible songwriting, production expertise and her ability to effortlessly shape the sound and scene of dance music both locally and abroad,” triple j’s manager of music programming, Nick Findlay, said on Wednesday. “Congratulations to Ninajirachi and every J Award Winner and Nominee. It’s been another incredible year for Australian music, thank you to all the artists who’ve soundtracked our 2025.”

2025 J Awards nominees

triple j Album of the Year

Baker Boy – DJANDJAY

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time

grentperez – Backflips in a Restaurant

Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

ONEFOUR – Look At Me Now

Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

The Rions – Everything Every Single Day

Thornhill – BODIES

Unearthed Artist of the Year

Don West

Darcie Haven

Sam Alfred

Folk Bitch Trio

PLAYLUNCH

Double J Australian Artist of the Year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Emily Wurramara

Gordi

Meg Washington

Paul Kelly

rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year

Drifting Clouds – ‘Bawuypawuy’ (dir. Matt Sav)

Ecca Vandal – ‘CRUISING TO SELF SOOTHE’ (dirs. Ecca Vandal and Richie Buxton)

Ninajirachi – ‘Fuck My Computer’ (dir. Ball Bass John)

PLAYLUNCH – ‘Keith’ (dir. Riley Nimbs)

RONA. – ‘Show Me’ (dir. Tyson Perkins)