The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) is back for 2025 with a huge lineup and this year’s finalists locked in.

The ceremony returns to Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 9th.

Leading the pack are ARIA winners 3% with their protest album KILL THE DEAD, acclaimed singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara for NARA, and crowd favourites Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, who scored four nods for their upbeat debut Sing Your Own Song.

Right behind them are Yolŋu surf-rockers King Stingray and powerhouse rapper BARKAA, both with three nominations. Jessica Mauboy, Radical Son, and roots star Emma Donovan are also in the running for Artist of the Year, presented by YouTube.

Best New Talent features Ripple Effect Band, Miss Kaninna, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Tjaka, and Drifting Clouds.

Community Clip of the Year shines a spotlight on local stories, with nominations for Kalkaringi School’s Gurindji Dream Big (Kuni-jungkarni), Mapoon Community’s Breathe In Breathe Out, and Warmun Community’s Turkey Creek.

The stage will see legends and rising stars, including Troy Cassar-Daley, Jessica Mauboy, Emma Donovan, Velvet Trip, BARKAA, Kobie Dee, Kankawa Nagarra, and Eleanor Jawurlngali with Mick Turner (Dirty Three).

“My connection to Larrakia Country goes back to when I was 21 — I fell in love with this place and its people,” says Troy Cassar-Daley. “I can’t wait to celebrate our mob’s achievements in Garramilla. Guitar’s ready, songs are ready — let’s mark 21 years of the NIMAs together.”

For the first time, the show will stream globally on YouTube.

“We’re proud to step in as presenting partner this year,” says Marion Goodman-Briand from YouTube Australia & NZ. “The NIMAs are a powerful platform for First Nations music and stories. We’re excited to help share them with the world.”

Tickets on sale here.

2025 Nimas

Saturday, August 9th

Darwin Amphitheatre, Garramilla/Darwin NT

AWARD CATEGORIES:

Artist of the Year presented by YouTube

3%

Emily Wurramara

Jessica Mauboy

King Stingray

Emma Donovan

Radical Son

Birdz and Fred Leone

Best New Talent

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Drifting Clouds

Miss Kaninna

Ripple Effect Band

Tjaka

Album of the Year

3% – KILL THE DEAD

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Sing Your Own Song

BARKAA – BIG TIDDA

Emily Wurramara – NARA

King Stingray – For The Dreams

Film Clip of the Year

3% – Won’t Stop ft. Jessica Mauboy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Wata Mäwi

BARKAA – Ngamaka ft. Leroy Johnson

Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy

King Stingray – Day Off

Radical Son – Bilambiyal

Community Clip of the Year

Bulman School & Community – “Crocodile Style”

Bulman School & Community – “My Story of Songline Mata”

Bulman School & Community – “Strong Bala Wei”

Kalkaringi School – “Gurindji Dream Big (Kuni-jungkarni)”

Mapoon Community – “Mapoon – Breathe In Breathe Out”

Warmun Community – “Turkey Creek”

Song of the Year

3% – Won’t Stop ft. Jessica Mauboy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Once Upon A Time

BARKAA – Ngmaka ft. Leroy Johnson

Emily Wurramara – STFAFM

Jem Cassar-Daley – Kiss Me Like You’re Leaving

The Kid Laroi – GIRLS

LINEUP:

Troy Cassar-Daley

Jessica Mauboy

Velvet Trip

Emma Donovan

Barkaa

Kankawa Nagarra

Kobie Dee

Eleanor Jawurlngali & Mick Turner (Dirty Three)

Tickets for this year’s ceremony are on sale here.