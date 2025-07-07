The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) is back for 2025 with a huge lineup and this year’s finalists locked in.
The ceremony returns to Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 9th.
Leading the pack are ARIA winners 3% with their protest album KILL THE DEAD, acclaimed singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara for NARA, and crowd favourites Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, who scored four nods for their upbeat debut Sing Your Own Song.
Right behind them are Yolŋu surf-rockers King Stingray and powerhouse rapper BARKAA, both with three nominations. Jessica Mauboy, Radical Son, and roots star Emma Donovan are also in the running for Artist of the Year, presented by YouTube.
Best New Talent features Ripple Effect Band, Miss Kaninna, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Tjaka, and Drifting Clouds.
Community Clip of the Year shines a spotlight on local stories, with nominations for Kalkaringi School’s Gurindji Dream Big (Kuni-jungkarni), Mapoon Community’s Breathe In Breathe Out, and Warmun Community’s Turkey Creek.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
The stage will see legends and rising stars, including Troy Cassar-Daley, Jessica Mauboy, Emma Donovan, Velvet Trip, BARKAA, Kobie Dee, Kankawa Nagarra, and Eleanor Jawurlngali with Mick Turner (Dirty Three).
“My connection to Larrakia Country goes back to when I was 21 — I fell in love with this place and its people,” says Troy Cassar-Daley. “I can’t wait to celebrate our mob’s achievements in Garramilla. Guitar’s ready, songs are ready — let’s mark 21 years of the NIMAs together.”
For the first time, the show will stream globally on YouTube.
“We’re proud to step in as presenting partner this year,” says Marion Goodman-Briand from YouTube Australia & NZ. “The NIMAs are a powerful platform for First Nations music and stories. We’re excited to help share them with the world.”
Tickets on sale here.
2025 Nimas
Saturday, August 9th
Darwin Amphitheatre, Garramilla/Darwin NT
AWARD CATEGORIES:
Artist of the Year presented by YouTube
3%
Emily Wurramara
Jessica Mauboy
King Stingray
Emma Donovan
Radical Son
Birdz and Fred Leone
Best New Talent
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
Drifting Clouds
Miss Kaninna
Ripple Effect Band
Tjaka
Album of the Year
3% – KILL THE DEAD
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Sing Your Own Song
BARKAA – BIG TIDDA
Emily Wurramara – NARA
King Stingray – For The Dreams
Film Clip of the Year
3% – Won’t Stop ft. Jessica Mauboy
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Wata Mäwi
BARKAA – Ngamaka ft. Leroy Johnson
Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy
King Stingray – Day Off
Radical Son – Bilambiyal
Community Clip of the Year
Bulman School & Community – “Crocodile Style”
Bulman School & Community – “My Story of Songline Mata”
Bulman School & Community – “Strong Bala Wei”
Kalkaringi School – “Gurindji Dream Big (Kuni-jungkarni)”
Mapoon Community – “Mapoon – Breathe In Breathe Out”
Warmun Community – “Turkey Creek”
Song of the Year
3% – Won’t Stop ft. Jessica Mauboy
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Once Upon A Time
BARKAA – Ngmaka ft. Leroy Johnson
Emily Wurramara – STFAFM
Jem Cassar-Daley – Kiss Me Like You’re Leaving
The Kid Laroi – GIRLS
LINEUP:
Troy Cassar-Daley
Jessica Mauboy
Velvet Trip
Emma Donovan
Barkaa
Kankawa Nagarra
Kobie Dee
Eleanor Jawurlngali & Mick Turner (Dirty Three)
Tickets for this year’s ceremony are on sale here.