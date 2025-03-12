The 2025 Queensland Music Awards are coming soon, and the likes of Thelma Plum, Beddy Rays, Sycco and Confidence Man will be chasing silverware.
Announced today, March 12th, Grammy-nominated, Brisbane-based Tibetan artist Tenzin Choegyal; Gold Coast soul artist Beckah Amani; and singer-songwriter JUNGAJI gather multiple nominations.
The pop category is particularly well-stacked, with Brit Award nominated electro-pop outfit Confidence Man taking on alt-pop artist Hope D, reigning J Award champion Sycco, and beloved Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum.
The public-voted album of the year will be contested by a starry lineup of Confidence Man, Troy Cassar-Daley, The Veronicas, Dune Rats, Amy Shark and Sheppard.
Produced by QMusic, the 2025 QMAs will be presented at The Fortitude Music Hall in the heart of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on Tuesday, March 25th.
On the night, winners will be announced in 18 categories, celebrating the best in blues, folk, pop, rock, jazz, hip-hop, country, electronic and more.
The awards are voted on by a panel of over 100 Australian and international music industry professionals. “For 20 years, the QMAs have been a launchpad for homegrown artists, highlighting the extraordinary talent coming from all corners of the state,” comments QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said.
“What’s particularly exciting is seeing emerging stars holding their own against some of Australia’s most established names – it’s tomorrow’s future music legends, neck and neck with today’s.”
2025 Queensland Music Awards – Finalists
BLUES | ROOTS AWARD
Dana Gehrman – ‘Let It Be You’
Full Flower Moon Band – ‘Illegal Things’
Pat Tierney – ‘The Devil’s Door’
Sunny Luwe – ‘We’ve Got The Power’
CHILDREN’S MUSIC AWARD
Easy Peasy – ‘Who Can Toucan?’
Sharron Mirii Bell – ‘WINHANGAGIGILANHA’
The Mini Moshers – ‘Really Really Tall’
The Wobble Bus – ‘Rubbish Bin Day’
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL & MUSIC FOR STAGE
Karin Schaupp – ‘Dreamscapes’
Nicole Murphy – ‘Untangled’
Shugorei – ‘Overture’
Tara Lynam – ‘Ultraviolet: I. Formations’
COUNTRY AWARD
Denvah – ‘Making Cups of Tea’
Jacob Vincent – ‘What Would I Say’
Lily Grace – ‘Old Enough To Know Better’
Troy Cassar-Daley – ‘Let’s Ride’
ELECTRONIC AWARD
1tbsp – ‘Oh No’
AYLA – ‘Fade Into Forever’
The Kite String Tangle – ‘Need U Here’
Young Franco – ‘Wake Up ft. Master Peace’
FOLK AWARD
Asha Jefferies – ‘Spinning’
Lottie McLeod – ‘Expire’
LT – ‘Real Life = No Fun’
Tenzin Choegyal – ‘Jhala I Fly to You’
HEAVY AWARD
A Somerset Parade – ‘Morningstar’
Citadel – ‘Bonestorm’
SAME PAINS – ‘candle memory’
Wildheart – ‘The Darkest Path’
HIP HOP AWARD
Jamiesha – ‘Bloodshed’
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – ‘LIVE LAUGH DECOLONISE’
Randy Thrill$ – ‘Walked Away’
Rivermouth – ‘Notice to Leave’
INDIGENOUS AWARD
Beddy Rays – ‘Stay The Same’
Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘Big Container’
JUNGAJI – ‘Gummy Bamarra (Grandson’s Story)’
Thelma Plum – ‘Nobody’s Baby’
JAZZ AWARD
Andrew Butt Trio + – ‘Peregian’
Kellee Green – ‘River to Sea’
Sophie Min – ‘Western Sunsets’
Valtozash – ‘Jekyll, Hyde & Seek (Live @ BJC)’
MUSIC FOR SCREEN
Ack Kinmonth – ‘Parents Prologue’
Alice Benfer – ‘Cataclysm Down Under ‘
Tenzin Choegyal – ‘SOS End Music – Tenzin Sings with Nightingales’
Tristan Barton – ‘Legend Is Born’
POP AWARD
Confidence Man – ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’
Hope D – ‘Nails’
Sycco – ‘Meant To Be’
Thelma Plum – ‘Nobody’s Baby’
ROCK AWARD
Beddy Rays – ‘Stay The Same’
Greta Stanley – ‘If I get in where would I go?’
Platonic Sex – ‘Hanging Out The Window’
Sahara Beck – ‘Special’
SOUL | FUNK | RNB AWARD
Beckah Amani – ‘Sober’
JUNO – ‘I’m the Man’
Lemonade Baby – ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah (Lifestyle)’
Tanisha – ‘Things Bout You’
WORLD AWARD
“BCHARRE بشرّي – ‘My Family’s Orange Tree’
Cigány Weaver – ‘Horatio Hornblower’
JUNGAJI – ‘Gummy Bamarra (Grandsons Story)’
Menaka – ‘Bittersweet’
YOUTH (AGES 10 – 17) AWARD
Frank and Louis – ‘Fat Man’
Jon Trotta – ‘Impression, Water-Lilies’
Mackenzie May – ‘Little Things’
The Royals – ‘It’s A Joke’
REGIONAL AWARD
Beckah Amani
Denvah
Greta Stanley
LT
VIDEO AWARD
Andrew Nolan – ‘Invader Summer – A Somerset Parade’
Dan MacArthur – ‘Fade Away – Nice Biscuit’
Michael Soiza – ‘Decisions – Semiirè’
Tom Carroll – ‘Hocus Pocus – Mallrat’
Public voting closed 11.59PM (AEST) Sun 16 February
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR
REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR