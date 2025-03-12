The 2025 Queensland Music Awards are coming soon, and the likes of Thelma Plum, Beddy Rays, Sycco and Confidence Man will be chasing silverware.

Announced today, March 12th, Grammy-nominated, Brisbane-based Tibetan artist Tenzin Choegyal; Gold Coast soul artist Beckah Amani; and singer-songwriter JUNGAJI gather multiple nominations.

The pop category is particularly well-stacked, with Brit Award nominated electro-pop outfit Confidence Man taking on alt-pop artist Hope D, reigning J Award champion Sycco, and beloved Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum.

The public-voted album of the year will be contested by a starry lineup of Confidence Man, Troy Cassar-Daley, The Veronicas, Dune Rats, Amy Shark and Sheppard.

Produced by QMusic, the 2025 QMAs will be presented at The Fortitude Music Hall in the heart of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on Tuesday, March 25th.

On the night, winners will be announced in 18 categories, celebrating the best in blues, folk, pop, rock, jazz, hip-hop, country, electronic and more.

The awards are voted on by a panel of over 100 Australian and international music industry professionals. “For 20 years, the QMAs have been a launchpad for homegrown artists, highlighting the extraordinary talent coming from all corners of the state,” comments QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said.

“What’s particularly exciting is seeing emerging stars holding their own against some of Australia’s most established names – it’s tomorrow’s future music legends, neck and neck with today’s.”

2025 Queensland Music Awards – Finalists