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Australian music is set to take centre stage next month, with the ARIA Hall of Fame heading to national television for its special 40th anniversary edition.

Broadcaster Myf Warhurst is set to host the first standalone televised edition as the institution marks its 40th anniversary. The ARIA Hall of Fame will take place at Sydney’s Carriageworks on Thursday, June 11th, and for the first time, it will be broadcast nationally via the ABC on 9:15pm on Saturday, June 13th on ABC Entertains and ABC iview.

Warhurst, one of Australia’s most recognisable music broadcasters thanks to her work across radio and television, will oversee the night celebrating six major Australian acts entering the Hall of Fame in 2026: Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, Spiderbait, The Living End, and Vika & Linda.

They will join a distinguished lineage that includes You Am I, Jet, Missy Higgins, AC/DC, Molly Meldrum, Tina Arena, Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes, Olivia Newton John, INXS, Crowded House, Archie Roach, Human Nature, and many more.

Plus, to celebrate, The Living End have announced they will play a special pop-up show at Sydney’s Mary’s Underground on Tuesday, June 9th. “…What better way to celebrate than by playing an intimate rock show and blowing the roof off with their fans?!,” an announcement reads.

The special ARIA Hall of Fame event forms part of ARIA’s broader 40th anniversary celebrations in partnership with Spotify, and promises a night of live performances and tributes spanning decades of Australian music history.

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Among the performances announced are a celebration of the late Gurrumul’s legacy featuring members of his family performing Djarimirri, alongside tribute performances from Dan Sultan, Mia Wray, and Kate Miller-Heidke honouring Morris’ catalogue.

Other segments across the night will spotlight the enduring influence of Spiderbait, The Living End, Ceberano, and Vika & Linda, with ARIA describing the event as a celebration of “nostalgia, energy and pure rock and roll spirit”.

“To be part of the 40th anniversary ARIA Hall of Fame is incredibly special. These artists have shaped Australian culture, soundtracked generations and influenced how we see ourselves through music,” Warhurst said.

“From the power and emotion of Gurrumul, to the energy of Spiderbait and The Living End, and the iconic voices of Kate Ceberano, Jenny Morris and Vika & Linda, this is a line-up that truly reflects the depth and brilliance of Australian music. It’s going to be loud, joyful and full of unforgettable moments – exactly what the Hall of Fame should be.”