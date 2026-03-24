Few bands capture a specific era of Australian music quite like 28 Days — and now they’re celebrating three decades of doing things their own way with a national tour this June.

Formed out of the Frankston skate scene in the late ’90s, 28 Days quickly became one of the defining acts of Australia’s punk and rap-rock crossover boom.

Their 2000 album Upstyledown didn’t just break through, it debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and helped cement the band as a staple of the era.

Tracks like “Rip It Up”, “Say What?” and “Sucker” became synonymous with turn-of-the-millennium Australian alternative culture, soundtracking packed-out mosh pits and festival stages across the country.

At a time when events like Big Day Out and Homebake were shaping the national music identity — and with Channel V Australia pumping video clips into Aussie living rooms — 28 Days stood at the centre of it all.

Thirty years on, the band are still bringing the same raw energy that made them a force in the first place. And while anniversary tours often lean heavily on nostalgia, this run feels more like a reminder: 28 Days weren’t just part of that era, they helped to shape it.

The upcoming shows promise a celebration of longevity in an industry that rarely allows it, revisiting the songs that have remained embedded in Australia’s punk DNA while proving the band’s staying power is far from a relic of the past.

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Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, March 30th at 9.00am AEDT via teamwrktouring.com.

28 Days 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Friday, June 5th

Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday, June 6th

Crowbar, Brisbane

Friday, June 26th

Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Saturday, June 27th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide