First Nations collective 3% have released their new single and video, “Won’t Stop”, featuring the one and only Jessica Mauboy.

This release precedes the trio of Nooky, Dallas Woods, and Angus Field’s forthcoming debut album, Kill the Dead, scheduled for release on August 9th.

The music video for “Won’t Stop” was filmed at Bomaderry Children’s Home, a significant site for the Stolen Generations. It features performances from the artists and incorporates narratives from elders who were taken to Bomaderry as children, offering insights into the site’s painful history and the ongoing journey of healing.

Nooky comments on the release, stating, “For me, the song’s a real positive one. It’s about not stopping and continuing on. I wanted to look into the heart and history that we carry as Blakfellas and acknowledge that there is a lot of pain and trauma that is embedded within our people. But we also wanted to show the strength, perseverance, and resilience that lives in the spirit that we all carry.”

Ahead of their album release, 3% are hosting a series of launch and listening parties across Australia. The events will kick off with a special collaboration for NAIDOC Week with butter Sydney, featuring Nooky’s Meal Pack and an in-person Sunday Sesh Launch on July 7th. Running for four weeks, $2 from each meal purchased will go to First Nations Futures.

Additional listening parties will take place at Love Shack Brewery in Castlemaine on July 11th, Interlude in Melbourne on July 12th, and an album launch show at Sydney’s Lord Gladstone on July 26th.

Kill the Dead promises to be a powerful expression of defiance, resilience, and pride, with themes addressing mental health, family, and connection to country. The artwork, designed by contemporary Aboriginal artist Daniel Boyd, features an interpretation of the iconic image of AFL player Nicky Winmar, a symbol of resistance against racism.

3%’s “Won’t Stop” (ft. Jessica Mauboy) is out now. Kill the Dead is out August 9th via 1788 Records / Virgin Music Group (pre-save/pre-order here).