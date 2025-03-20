360 has opened up about the importance of his newfound faith in a new interview.

Earlier this week, the Aussie hip-hop star announced his fifth studio album, Out of the Blue, which will be his first full-length record since 2017’s Vintage Modern.

“It’s been really exciting to start releasing new music,” 360 shared. “I’ve spent most of my career putting out albums while struggling with mental health and addiction. To be in a healthy and happy place while creating has been exhilarating. I’ve finally let go of the need for approval, and that’s liberating.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ after the album announcement, 360 proudly revealed how he found faith after years spent battling substance abuse issues.

“I never expected to become a Christian, but here we are,” he said. “When I look back at my life, I feel like it was what I was looking for this whole time. I was always chasing something – sex, drugs, alcohol, success; anything that would bring me joy, but it never lasted. Now, with faith, it’s different. It’s not fleeting.”

360 – real name Matt Colwell – came to religion slowly, but he said it was definitely worth the wait.

“I spent my life thinking there was no real meaning to it all, so I just lived for the next high, the next thrill,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “But once I gave my life to God, it was like I found what I was looking for. It lit a fire in me.”

As a result of this profound change in his life, 360’s forthcoming fifth album features tracks reckoning with his newfound faith. There’s “Sodom & Gomorrah”, a track born out of his frustration with the way Christianity is often portrayed in mainstream culture.

“I wasn’t even fully Christian when I wrote it,” he said. “I watched the opening ceremony of the Olympics, and they mocked the Last Supper. That hit me. Even though I’ve been standoffish about religion before, I’ve always believed that faith – any faith – deserves respect. People wouldn’t do that to Islam or Judaism, so why is Christianity fair game?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 360 (@3ree6ixty)

To celebrate Out of the Blue, 360 and his longtime collaborator PEZ will hit the road for the former’s biggest national tour in years. The tour will see the ARIA Award-winning artist back in the spotlight, hitting major cities across the country in July and August.

Looking ahead to the shows, 360 told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he’s changed his approach to touring.

“I used to burn myself out. By the end of a tour, I’d be so mentally wrecked that I’d just disappear,” he said. “Now, I build in breaks, I take care of my health, and I don’t let myself get to that point.”

360 Australian Tour

Ft. PEZ

Tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, March 21st, at 9am local time via 360music.com.au.

Friday, July 18th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC



Saturday, July 19th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Friday, July 25th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW



Saturday, July 26th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, August 1st

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, August 2nd

Metro City, Perth WA