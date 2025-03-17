360 is making a big return to the stage, announcing his ‘Out Of The Blue’ national tour—his biggest in years—alongside longtime collaborator and fellow Aussie rap icon PEZ.

The ARIA Award-winning artist is hitting major cities across the country this July and August, marking his full-scale comeback after years away from the spotlight.

The tour announcement follows the release of his latest single, “Save My Soul”, a track that blends old-school beats with introspective lyricism. It’s the first taste of his upcoming fifth studio album, Out Of The Blue, dropping July 11th.

The album is 360’s first full-length release since 2017’s Vintage Modern, making it a highly anticipated return for the Melbourne rapper.

“It’s been really exciting to start releasing new music,” 360 shared. “I’ve spent most of my career putting out albums while struggling with mental health and addiction. To be in a healthy and happy place while creating has been exhilarating. I’ve finally let go of the need for approval, and that’s liberating.”

360—real name Matt Colwell—first broke through with his 2011 album Falling & Flying, a genre-blending mix of rap, electronic, and pop that went double platinum and scored multiple ARIA Awards. He quickly became one of Australia’s most recognisable hip-hop voices, known for his raw honesty and electric live performances.

Over the years, he’s played alongside global rap titans like Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, tearing up stages at festivals like Lollapalooza, Big Day Out, and Splendour in the Grass.

Despite his success, 360 has been open about his battles with addiction and mental health, stepping away from music for several years. He made his live return in 2023 with the Back To Life regional tour, selling out shows across the country.

Now, with Out Of The Blue, he’s ready to take things to the next level.

“I’m so keen to be back touring, but having PEZ with me on this run feels special,” he said. “We’ve reconnected a lot over the last year or two, and fans will see that energy on stage. Expect a lot of hype and a show that tells the story of my life.”

360 – ‘Out Of The Blue’ Tour

Ft. PEZ

Tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, March 21st, at 9 AM local time via 360music.com.au.

Friday, July 18th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC



Saturday, July 19th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Friday, July 25th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW



Saturday, July 26th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, August 1st

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, August 2nd

Metro City, Perth WA