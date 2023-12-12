360 has unveiled part 2 of his massive regional tour.

A tour so big it had to be split into two parts, 360 initially toured from Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 25th, stopping everywhere from Mulgrave to Wollongong along the way.

And he’ll hit the road again from Thursday, March 14th and Saturday, April 20th, playing in Tamworth, Newcastle, Miranda, Central Coast, Launceston, and so many more places (see full details below).

Tickets to part 2 shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15th at 9am local time via the rapper’s official website. Fans can access the pre-sale on Thursday, December 14th at 9am local time (sign up here).

360 has lots of other things in the pipeline alongside his massive regional tour.

“I am working on an album, collab projects, and I intend to jump back into the arena of rap battling as well,” he says. “I’ll be doing a bunch of other shit too, like showing certain steps I’ve taken to get myself better, I really wanna show others who are stuck in a rut that if they need a way out, this is how I’ve done it, but you’ve gotta put in the hard work. It’s fucking good to be back.”

360 Regional Tour Part 2

Tickets available via 360music.com.au

All shows 18+

Thursday, March 14th

Blazes Showroom, Tamworth, NSW

Friday, March 15th

Finnian’s, Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday, March 16th

King Street, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, April 4th

Miranda Hotel, Miranda, NSW

Friday, April 5th

Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal bay, NSW

Saturday, April 6th

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast, NSW

Thursday, April 11h

Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston, TAS

Friday, April 12th

Pub Rock Diner, Devonport, TAS

Saturday, April 13th

Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, April 18th

Leisure Inn, Rockingham, WA

Friday, April 19th

The Carne, Duncraig, WA

Saturday, April 20th

The Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA