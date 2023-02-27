360 has released the explosive ‘Knowing My Place’, his second single of the year. The track, a collaboration with Joel Fletcher, finds the cocksure rapper swaggering his way through verses, calling out other rappers he’s “torn up”; “All the shit that you talk up / And yet I’m the one that they talk ’bout,” he fires. And now in the latter half of his 30s, 360 – Matthew James Colwell to give him his full name – is in a reflective mood later in ‘Knowing My Place’: “Now that I’m older, I’m happily showin’ my age… When I get back in thе picture I always return to the top / I’m knowin’ my place,” he proudly spits, firmly making clear that he’s most definitely not in the mood for retirement just yet.

360 knew he had to drop ‘Knowing My Place’ after seeing the intense crowd reaction to it at Hello Sunshine Festival. “This is the most excited I’ve seen my fans for a new song and to be honest, it’s probably the most excited I’ve been to release a song too,” he says.

“The reception when I played this one live as an unreleased track was absolutely insane and working with Joel had been in the works for what feels like forever – this drop really just feels like the perfect storm.”

“The perfect storm” is captured in the accompanying music video, which showcases the Hello Sunshine crowd’s amazing response to the then-unreleased track (watch below).

‘Knowing My Place’ is the quick follow-up to last month’s ‘Made Me Like This’, which was the rapper’s first release under new management company Lucky Ent and Teamwrk Records, the label behind Masked Wolf’s massive hit ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’. The collaboration with Gossling was his first official new release since 2017’s album, Vintage Modern.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN