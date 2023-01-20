Multi-platinum rapper 360 has officially dropped a new song featuring Gossling, who also featured on previous singles ‘Boys Like You’ and ‘Price of Fame’.

‘Made Me Like This’ is 360’s first release under new management company Lucky Ent and Teamwrk Records, the label behind Masked Wolf’s massive hit ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’.

Produced by Tyron Hapi (G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Masked Wolf), ‘Made Me Like This’ brings together the catchy, glossy hooks and powerful lyrical raps fans have come to know and love from 360, with Gossling providing the perfect radio-friendly pop element.

360 – AKA Matt Colwell – released ‘Stand Alone’ as, ironically, a stand-alone track on socials in 2021, but this is his first official new release since 2017’s album, Vintage Modern.

Explaining the inspiration behind ‘Made Me Like This’, Colwell said his worldview had narrowed during the COVID pandemic to what he saw through a phone or computer screen.

“We all know how bad the internet can get, but it made me realise just how much we’ve lost sight of the fact that social media isn’t a reflection of reality, but a digital representation,” he said. “One that amplifies small, vocal groups of individuals who assert that their beliefs and lifestyles are the only acceptable ones.

“The constant cycle of outrage and emphasis on moral superiority over understanding was even more toxic than usual. This often felt performative and insincere.”

With online discussions boiling down to “left” or “right,” Colwell said people had become more concerned with scoring points over their opposition than the issues at hand or trying to find a common ground.

“It’s a dangerous place to be when you’re unsure of who you are or where you stand on a lot of issues,” he added. “I’m currently on a journey of rediscovery, trying to figure that out for myself, but I find it increasingly difficult in a society where so many people are dogmatic in their beliefs; the one conviction that I hold is the conviction of uncertainty.”

That journey of rediscovery inspired the metaphor-filled video by JRB Films and OneHouse, Colwell said.

“Showing how I often feel tormented by my younger self and the choices I made,” he explained. “For me to move forward, I ultimately have to defeat my own worst enemy, myself.”

360 has been announced on two music festival line ups this year, including Hello Sunshine Festival in Melbourne next month, and Deja Vu Music Festival in Townsville in March. Details on his forthcoming album are yet to be announced.

Watch the video for ‘Made Me Like This’: