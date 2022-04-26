Pioneer DJ, the weapon of choice for dancefloor gods like Carl Cox and Armin van Buuren is currently holding a mouthwatering cashback promotion on the purchase of their lauded DJ controllers. To honour the special occasion, we’ve partnered with the market-leading brand to showcase four DJ kits that suit every level of expertise, from complete beginner to seasoned pro. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your gear or to get started!

Aussie contributions to the history of electronic music have been massively overlooked. Did you know that the CSIRAC, Australia’s first programmable digital computer, was the very first machine of its kind to play music? Take that Kraftwerk! Sure, the tune chosen by the team of scientists might have been the less-than-banging Colonel Bogey March, but still, that’s gargantuan!

Or, did you know that the Fairlight CMI (short for Computer Musical Instrument), one of the very first digital synthesisers in history, is an Australian invention? Adopted by legends like Peter Gabriel, Alan Parsons, and Jean Michel Jarre, the Fairlight was one of the earliest music workstations with an embedded sampler, and is credited for introducing the term “sampling.”

And of course, how can we forget the greatest Australian contribution of them all, The Melbourne Shuffle?

Despite putting on the table seminal advancements towards the evolution of electronic music, the international impact of Australian electronic acts has been rather limited. With the Australian scene, especially during the ‘90s, heavily influenced by what was happening in Detroit, Chicago, and Manchester.

But the tables have turned (no pun intended) since the advent of the new millennium, and Australian electronic artists have become global luminaries thanks to the development of a unique, local sound.

In the mid 2000’s, band-driven electronic acts like Cut Copy and The Presets ruffled world markets and dazed critics, generating waves that artists like Flume, Joel Fletcher, and Timmy Trumpet picked up in the following decade.

Today, Australia has become one of the biggest hubs of electronic music in the world, hosting major stops in the international live circuit like Strawberry Fields and Ultra. Not only that, the land down under has turned into an exporter of festival darlings like Alison Wonderland, Fisher, and Made in Paris.

DJ culture has risen considerably in the country over the last few years, with a feisty independent scene that has not relinquished despite being hit by the controversial Sydney lockout laws and the COVID-19 pandemic. New artists are appearing on the regular, each generation more polished than the previous one.

Amidst this growing community, Pioneer DJ, well known as a legacy brand within the DJ market, has become the go-to gear for artists of every experience level. Be it complete novices just learning how to beat-match, amateurs polishing their skills at weddings, or seasoned pros in need of extremely reliable tools. As industry leaders, Pioneer DJ has developed a product for everyone.

Here are four Pioneer DJ controllers for every stage in a DJ’s career.

Eager to take your first steps but not sure where to start? Look no further! Pro-style layout, lightweight and compact, this entry-level controller features two channels with two mini jog wheels. A main crossfader, two channel faders, and 16 performance pads are more than enough to get acquainted with all the basic principles of turntabling.

It also counts with basic three-band EQ, a single FX knob with assignable FX per channel. Single USB port, eight hot cues, and tutorial support from the WeDJ app.

Available only in black.

Designed in collaboration with renowned turntablist Jazzy Jeff, this controller is perfect for those hobbyists ready to rock small parties with friends. Inspired by their pro DDJ-S range of controllers, it features two-channels, large, low latency jog wheels, USB port, and the FX Fade feature.

The highlight of this model is an innovative pad scratch feature that allows you to create and reproduce different scratch patterns.

Available in black, silver, and gold.

The perfect accessory upgrade for the aspiring DJ who has started to play parties and similar gigs. Designed to be used alongside CDJ or DVS setups, this new controller features 32 multi-colored performance pads, from which you can control everything from loops and sample triggering to cue points. You can also use the Slide FX strip to activate additional effects. Robustly built with non-slip rubber surfaces, you can bang it as hard as you want during your performance without worrying about a thing.

Compatible with Rekordbox and Serato DJ Pro.

Premium all-in-one controller that includes several high-end features found on the club standard CDJ-3000 and DJM-900NXS2 mixer. Robust, portable, the ideal solution for small and medium venues.

DJs can pick to play Rekordbox-analysed tracks from USB drives or connect directly to a laptop.

One of the mightiest features of this new controller is a sensational 10.1-inch touchscreen interface, the largest ever designed into a Pioneer DJ all-in-one system. High resolution so you can perfectly see the waveforms, plus a brand new graphic interface design that makes it easier to browse through your tracks. You can even preview any part of a track without even loading it into the deck.

Also included are all the effects from the XDJ-RX2, plus an extra six Beat FX and two additional Sound Color FX. Not to mention, performance Pads with 8 different effect types.

Now supports Serato and Rekordbox.

Excited already? Between now and May 15th, each of these controllers, (amongst many more) will be part of Pioneer DJ’s Cashback Promotion. Every customer who purchases an eligible item will be able to receive a cashback bonus of up to $400 from their purchase. This is the perfect opportunity for newcomers to buy their first controller ever, and for seasoned pros to upgrade their gear.