American Rapper 42 Dugg has been accused of assaulting and holding a woman hostage in a Miami hotel room.

The rapper has become the centre of controversy after a woman uploaded several graphic Instagram stories that accused him of attacking her friend.

“42 dugg beat on my friend and held me hostage along with his crew!!!,” one of the posts read.

“What n***s did to me and @_serenitysky is not worth any money s**t is not a joke,” reads another.

“Grown man beat on my friend @_serentiysky and literally didn’t let US LEAVE and the HOTEL DIDNT DO ANYTHING”

“This what ya favourite celebrities do on close doors”

Some other uploaded stories suggest that they were set up by another woman “for the kill.”

“She’s known for setting girls up,” says the screenshotted text message. “She’s known for selling b***s and she’s known for being straight disrespectful to women too. Stay away from that b***h. She’s bad news.”

Both or one of the women were also allegedly offered $50K to keep quiet about the incident.

In an attempt to get the story out she also tagged @theshaderoom, @balleralert, @hollywoodunlocke and @gossipofthecity in the stories.

See the posts below:

Though 42 Dugg has not released an official statement at this time, he did post to Twitter a rather vague and ominous message.

“I won’t touch Ah b**h but I’ll kill a N***a”

I won’t touch Ah bitch but I’ll kill a Nigga. — 42Dugg (@42_Dugg) March 23, 2022

In recent years, 42 Dugg has only been in trouble with the law after running through a stop sign. However, as he fled for two months he was charged with a third-degree felony and released on a $20,000 bond.

At age 15, 42 Dugg was sentenced to four years in prison for carjacking. But, after a fight with another inmate his sentence was extended to six years. He was released at 22.