Australian pop-rock giants 5 Seconds of Summer have revealed the support acts joining them for their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour.

5SOS are locked in to play Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full dates below) in October/November, in support of their sixth album, EVERYONE’S A STAR!, which debuted at No. 1 following its release in November.

The Aussie outfit have confirmed Cub Sport will join them across their local dates. The Brisbane four-piece – comprised of Tim Nelson, Sam Netterfield, Zoe Davis, and Dan Puusaari – have become known for their powerful, must-see live show and ardent fanbase, as well as ARIA Platinum and Gold-certified singles like “Come On Mess Me Up”, “Chasin”, and “Sometimes”.

The band boast over 300 million streams and two Top 10 albums – the ARIA No. 1 Jesus at the Gay Bar (2023) and ARIA No. 2 Like Nirvana (2020). 2023 also notably saw the band’s songwriter and frontperson, Tim Nelson, receive his first Grammy nomination for contribution’s to Baynk’s Adolescence.

Tickets are still available – see here for details.

Appearing on the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast last year, 5SOS discussed taking inspirations from many bands no casual fan would expect from them, such as The Prodigy and Gorillaz. As guitarist Michael Clifford explained, that was key.

“It’s always gotta be fun and exciting and uncomfortable a little bit, I think, in order to just continue to wanna do it, you know?” Clifford said. “Because we’re just not the type of band who makes the same song over and over again, or wants to make a sound that’s just that one thing. They’re already there for a reason. If you wanna listen to something like that, you can just go listen to it.”