Five-year-old Slipknot fan and viral air-drummer Caleb H is back, and he is just as cute as ever. Capitalise on that internet fame, oh viral king of metal.

Just a few days ago, Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg commended young rocker Caleb H, after young kid was filmed perfectly mimicking the drums during a Slipknot concert. Now, the young legend is proving he is more than just air drums, he has the proper skills as well.

Decked out in the appropriate Slipknot gear and ready to blast through the band’s classic ‘Before I Forget’ on an electronic drum set, there isn’t much about Caleb H that you can’t just smile at. You can see the video at the bottom of the post, where the young rocker offers up what is possibly the cutest cover we have ever seen grace the internet. And it’s of Slipknot no less.

“Caleb loves Slipknot and [former drummer] Joey Jordison,” the video’s description reads. “For Halloween 2019, he wanted to dress as Joey and record this song.” (It seems as if the budding musician’s viral fame prompted his parents to upload the performance — as it only emerged on YouTube Jan. 17.)

Watch Caleb H, the little rock legend, performing his drum cover below.

Here’s what we wrote about the first video that made Caleb H an internet sensation:

When a 5-year old fan of Slipknot named Caleb H attended a Slipknot show, I’m sure the last thing he expected to come from it all was becoming a viral sensation as shared by Jay Weinberg himself. And yet, that is exactly what happened when the little legend was filmed air-drumming along at his local Slipknot concert.

The video of the young red jumpsuit and makeup wearing future rocker furiously drumming away during a Slipknot show with the caption was posted by to Twitter by Ronnie Young, and it garnered the attention of Slipknot’s own Jay Weinberg.

